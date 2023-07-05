Explained: Why Twitter has put a limit on posts you can see in a day

Twitter

Twitter recently unannounced a limit on the number posts a user can see in a day. The aim of the temporary limit is claimed to prevent data scraping and system manipulation. The sudden move was announced by owner Elon Musk and it left users confused. Following the announcement, Twitter has now issued a clarification explaining the move.

The company said on its Business blog: “To ensure the authenticity of our user base we must take extreme measures to remove spam and bots from our platform.” “That’s why we temporarily limited usage so we could detect and eliminate bots and other bad actors that are harming the platform.”

It also mentioned that if the bad actors had known about these actions beforehand, they might have changed their behaviour to avoid being discovered. At a high level, the company is working to prevent these accounts from– scraping people’s public Twitter data to build artificial intelligence (AI) models and manipulating people and conversations on the platform in various ways.

“Currently, the restrictions affect a small percentage of people using the platform, and we will provide an update when the work is complete,” the company said.

Commenting on the clarification, Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino on Tuesday said, “When you have a mission like Twitter — you need to make big moves to keep strengthening the platform. This work is meaningful and on-going.”

The clarification came as millions of users across the globe, including in India, slammed him as the micro-blogging platform suffered a major outage globally, which prevented thousands of users from accessing the platform. (with inputs from IANS)