Elon Musk (Image: Reuters)

Elon Musk has regained his position as the world’s richest person. The founder of Tesla and SpaceX, recorded a slump in his total valuation after acquiring the micro-blogging platform Twitter. The billionaire received a mixed response from Twitter users after the buyout deal but a group of male activists from Bengaluru took it too far and organised a special ‘puja’ for Elon Musk.

As per a report by IANS, a group of male activists from the Save Indian Family Federation (SIFF) NGO, organised the ‘puja’ to thank Elon Musk for purchasing the micro-blogging platform and "allowing men to express their views against the oppression of authorities".

The NGO that fights for men’s rights conducted the puja in the city’s Freedom Park and since then, the video of the incident has gone viral on social media platfroms.

In a Twitter post on Monday, the NGO said that "men`s Activists of SIFF used to be often shadow banned from Twitter by previous woke admins of the company".

"After Elon Musk fired them, the MRAs have got back their right to free speech."



Some men start worshipping Elon Musk in Bangalore, India.



They call him the destroyer of Wokashura (Woke Ashura) and evictor of feminists.



pic.twitter.com/OboDBvTws7 — Save Indian Family Foundation (@realsiff) February 27, 2023

The "special worshipping" was done on the sidelines of a protest against PILs on marital rape in the Supreme Court.

The post by the activists stated "SIFF members are worshipping guru Elon Musk in Bengaluru, India for purchasing Twitter and allowing men to express their views against the oppression of authorities".

The activists were seen in the video with banners that read "mens lives matters" and "men have a right to peaceful existence"

The members lit incense sticks before a portrait of the tech billionaire and chanted "Elan Muskaya Namaha", "Elon Musk ki Jaia, "Elon Musk se kuch seekho Adani, Ambani".

SIFF members maintained that laws on rape, domestic violence and dowry are biased against men which are leading to lodging of false cases against them.

"The law is twisted to create fear among men rather than delivering justice to the victims. The members clarified that at the same time they are not against the laws relating to sexual violence in marriage or relationship, they are concerned with the abuse of laws," they added. (with inputs from IANS)