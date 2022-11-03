Search icon
Elon Musk may allow all users to edit their tweets from next week

Twitter has announced that the ability to modify tweets would be available to Twitter Blue subscribers soon.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 11:36 AM IST

Elon Musk

Elon Musk may soon enable the Edit button for all Twitter users. According to a report by TheVerge, the new owner of the microblogging platform may implement one of the first significant product changes after taking over the control. For those who are unaware, the Edit button is already available for a few Twitter Blue subscribers.

Edit Tweet allows people to make changes to their tweet after it has been published.Earlier, the micro-blogging site showcased its soon-to-arrive Edit Button on its own platform, by tweaking one of its tweets that showed `Last Edited` at the bottom of the post. Edited tweets would appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so it became clear to the readers that the original tweet had been modified.

Also read: Elon Musk shares hilarious memes on new Twitter blue tick subscription plan

Twitter edited a tweet and once clicked on "Last edited", people were able to see the original tweet and the previous edit history. The platform also announced that the ability to modify tweets would be available to Twitter Blue subscribers soon. "Think of it as a short period of time to do things like fix typos, add missed tags, and more," said Twitter.

According to the report, tweet editing has been locked behind the company's soon-to-change $4.99 Twitter Blue subscription which is only available to users in a few countries.

(with inputs from IANS)

