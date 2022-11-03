Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Elon Musk shares hilarious memes on new Twitter blue tick subscription plan

Elon Musk has confirmed that the Twitter Blue "price adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity".

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 09:12 AM IST

Elon Musk shares hilarious memes on new Twitter blue tick subscription plan
Elon Musk

Elon Musk has shared a range of hilarious memes to get back to users who were criticising him for the new Twitter blue tick subscription plan for which users will have to pay $8 monthly fee. The new Twitter owner has been on a roll since he signed the massive $44 billion buyout deal and one of the major changes that he introduced after taking control of the microblogging platform is the new plan that allows users to get verified on Twitter by paying $8 per month. While the users who were desperate to get that ‘blue tick’ are rejoicing Musk’s plan, on the other hand many are slamming the tech entrepreneur’s offer.

Elon Musk has confirmed that the Twitter Blue "price adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity". Musk further mentioned the additional benefits that the users will get with the new Twitter Blue plan including, "priority in replies, mentions and search, ability to post long video and audio, half as many advertisements". Previously, it was reported that the company had planned to charge users $19.99 per month for verification. Take a look at the hilarious memes shared by Elon Musk.

 

 

 

 

For those who are unaware, Twitter Blue was launched by the company in June last year. The platform's first subscription service offers "exclusive access to premium features" on a monthly subscription basis. It also brings a feature that allows users to edit tweets.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Brahmastra star Mouni Roy sizzles in sexy floral outfit, photos go viral
Hina Khan looks stunning in white ruffled saree, drops photos on Instagram
Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan-Vijay Sethupathi, Saif Ali Khan-R Madhavan, Bollywood actors reprising OG characters
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's jaw-dropping look in sexy white outfit breaks internet
In Pics: How flood fury led to devastation in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 502 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 3
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.