Elon Musk shares hilarious memes on new Twitter blue tick subscription plan

Elon Musk

Elon Musk has shared a range of hilarious memes to get back to users who were criticising him for the new Twitter blue tick subscription plan for which users will have to pay $8 monthly fee. The new Twitter owner has been on a roll since he signed the massive $44 billion buyout deal and one of the major changes that he introduced after taking control of the microblogging platform is the new plan that allows users to get verified on Twitter by paying $8 per month. While the users who were desperate to get that ‘blue tick’ are rejoicing Musk’s plan, on the other hand many are slamming the tech entrepreneur’s offer.

Elon Musk has confirmed that the Twitter Blue "price adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity". Musk further mentioned the additional benefits that the users will get with the new Twitter Blue plan including, "priority in replies, mentions and search, ability to post long video and audio, half as many advertisements". Previously, it was reported that the company had planned to charge users $19.99 per month for verification. Take a look at the hilarious memes shared by Elon Musk.

For those who are unaware, Twitter Blue was launched by the company in June last year. The platform's first subscription service offers "exclusive access to premium features" on a monthly subscription basis. It also brings a feature that allows users to edit tweets.