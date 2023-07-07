Elon Musk issues warning to Mark Zuckerberg over ‘copycat’ Instagram Threads

Instagram Threads

Instagram Threads made a phenomenal debut with more than 30 million users joining the new Twitter rival in a day and following the app’s steep rise, Elon Musk-owned Twitter has issued a warning to Meta. Twitter has accused Meta for using its trade secrets and poaching its former employees to build the new "copycat" platform. As per a report by Semafor, Twitter lawyer Alex Spiro has sent a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, accusing the company of engaging in "systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property.”.

"Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information," Spiro wrote in a letter.

"Twitter reserves all rights, including, but not limited to, the right to seek both civil remedies and injunctive relief without further notice to prevent any further retention, disclosure, or use of its intellectual property by Meta," the Twitter lawyer added.

Spiro also accused Meta of hiring dozens of former Twitter employees who "had and continue to have access to Twitter’s trade secrets and other highly confidential information." Andy Stone, Meta’s communications director, told Semafor that Twitter’s accusations are "baseless".

"No one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee - that’s just not a thing," he was quoted as saying.

Musk said in a tweet on Friday: "Competition is fine, cheating is not."

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino on Thursday appealed to the Twitter community to stay together. Yaccarino said that "we are often imitated but the Twitter community can never be duplicated". (with inputs from IANS)