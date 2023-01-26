Search icon
Donald Trump to get back Facebook, Instagram accounts, but he may not use them

Donald Trump’s Twitter account was reinstated after Elon Musk took over the microblogging platform.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 12:43 PM IST

Former US President Donald Trump (File photo)

After Twitter, Meta has announced that it will reinstate Facebook and Instagram accounts of former US President Donald Trump in the coming weeks. Meta revealed its plan in a blog post shared by Meta's President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg. Donald Trump’s account on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram was suspended after he backed people who were engaged in the infamous Capitol Hill riots on January 6, 2021.

"The suspension was an extraordinary decision taken in extraordinary circumstances. The normal state of affairs is that the public should be able to hear from a former President of the US, and a declared candidate for that office again, on our platforms," Clegg elaborated in the blog post.

"Like any other Facebook or Instagram user, Mr Trump is subject to our Community Standards. In light of his violations, he now also faces heightened penalties for repeat offences - penalties which will apply to other public figures whose accounts are reinstated from suspensions related to civil unrest under our updated protocol," he added.

Donald Trump’s Twitter account was reinstated after Elon Musk took over the microblogging platform, however the former US president hasn't accessed his account since. It’s also unlikely that Musk will use his Facebook and Instagram account after being reinstated as he had when he launched his social media platform last year.

Clegg also said that Meta is reinstating Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts, however, with new guardrails in place to "deter repeat offences".

"We know that any decision we make on this issue will be fiercely criticised. Reasonable people will disagree over whether it is the right decision. But a decision had to be made, so we have tried to make it as best we can in a way that is consistent with our values and the process we established...," he asserted.

