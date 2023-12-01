Headlines

Beautify your home with these stunning vases available only on Amazon

Dr Subhash Chandra turns 73, here's a look at his prolific journey

'Everyone will tell Dhoni is best captain, but Rohit is...': R Ashwin speaks on the captaincy difference

Buy best-quality waffle makers only on Amazon

Not Sridevi, but this superstar was Yash Chopra's first choice for Chandni, she rejected her the role as...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Beautify your home with these stunning vases available only on Amazon

Dr Subhash Chandra turns 73, here's a look at his prolific journey

'Everyone will tell Dhoni is best captain, but Rohit is...': R Ashwin speaks on the captaincy difference

8 protein-rich vegetarian foods other than dal

8 breakfast options to avoid for healthy body

Highest individual scores in T20Is against India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Not Sridevi, but this superstar was Yash Chopra's first choice for Chandni, she rejected her the role as...

Ranveer Singh addresses criticism on being cast in Don 3 in place of Shah Rukh Khan: ‘I am hoping to make…’

Karan Johar bashes Abhishek Kumar for ‘abnormal reaction’ post fight with Sunny Arya in BB17: ‘Aapka kya adhikaar hai…'

HomeTechnology

Technology

Buy best-quality waffle makers only on Amazon

Looking for a great deal on kitchen appliances? Amazon has got you covered! Their latest offers a wide range of premium quality waffer maker from top brands such as.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 05:58 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Are you looking for great deals on kitchen appliances? Amazon got you covered! Their latest offers a wide range of premium quality waffle makers from top brands which will make your breakfast more easier and delicious. Don't miss this chance to grab the latest offers. 

Ladiosa Waffle maker

Buy Ladiosa waffle maker featuring at Amazon

* Dual non-stick surface that provides an even cook with consistent results

* A super saving compact design that takes less space than your counterpart

Buy Now on Amazon

Dash Waffle maker

* Buy Dash waffle maker featuring at Amazon 

* It gives you non-stick plates that give an easy cleaning and cooking

* It will have an indicator that will turn off when it's cooked

Buy Now on Amazon

InstaCuppa mini waffle maker

Buy the InstaCuppa mini waffle maker featuring at Amazon

* Allow your kitchen to create an instant waffle with a time-saving option 

* Ensures cooking skills perfectly with no problem 

Buy Now on Amazon

Borosil waffle maker

Buy Borosil waffle maker on Amazon

* A neo-color that gives a contemporary look to your kitchen

* It is designed in a way that it can automatically control the temperature

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    IND vs AUS, 4th T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia match

    Explore the latest trends in TV unit design

    Buy best-quality waffle makers only on Amazon

    Vietnamese man discovers pair of chopsticks lodged in brain after months of severe headaches

    'No reason why he...': David Warner backs India star batter to play in 2031 ODI World Cup

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

    Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

    In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

    Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

    In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE