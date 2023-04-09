'CEO Scam': How scammers are duping start-up workers for money? Meesho employee shares ordeal

With the development of technology and the ability to do everything with a single click, cyberfraud instances have increased over the past few years. Scammers will almost certainly use everything from sim cards to customer care services to lure victims into paying them money. Scammers have started cracking down on startup employees by impersonating the firm CEO due to the development of online platforms and increased accessibility to people's contact information.

In a recent instance, a Meesho employee named Shikhar Saxena revealed an incident in which he received a message from a fraudster posing as Vidit Aatrey, the CEO of Meesho. Shikhar was requested to make certain urgent payments by the fraudster.

Narrating the ordeal Shikhar Sharm tweeted, "Latest scam in the startup world - message from the CEO". In the screenshot, Shikhar received an introduction text message from an unknown number with the Meesho founder's profile picture. Later, he let Shikhar know that he was on a conference call and asked for money to pay for a client's present. He even promised to reimburse Shikhar for the money at a later time.

Shikhar was informed by the con artist that he was on a conference call with a client and that he needed to give this client a gift. Then he further requested Shikhar to confirm this Paytm transaction and guarantee the payment refund. Several additional people remembered having a similar scenario happen to them soon after the incident went viral on Twitter.

Latest scam in the startup world - message from the CEO. pic.twitter.com/IIsZYYQsbx — Shikhar Saxena (@_shikharsaxena) April 6, 2023

Some users voiced alarm about how scammers are increasingly using channels to target people, while others drew attention to the "same script" that scammers employ in every chat. Akash Gupta, CEO and Founder of Zypp Electric, responded to Shikhar's tweet by relating a similar scenario and said, "Yeah, a few people shared this with me too. What fraud is this now?"

“I get the same but the twist is via email. That too from CEO of my current working company. Idk how they find out," another Twitter user commented. It's not only the startup industry, one user noted in a post. Scammers have sent these texts to even personnel at reputable businesses.

A Twitter user going by the handle of "Nandan Kumar" highlighted the frequency of these types of fraud cases by labelling them as "CEO Fraud" incidents.

