Apple was planning to launch this ‘classical’ app in 2022, left fans waiting

Image uses for representative purpose only. (Image: Reuters)

Apple was planning to launch a dedicated app for classical music in 2022 but the year has now ended with no new Apple app in sight. In September 2021, reports revealed that the Cupertino-based tech giant is working to launch a new standalone classical music app which will be available as a companion to the existing Apple Music app.

The company revealed the plan to launch a standalone classical music app after acquiring classical music service Primephonic in August of 2021. After the acquisition, Apple said that "Apple Music plans to launch a dedicated classical music app next year combining Primephonic`s classical user interface that fans have grown to love with more added features.”

Since then, the tech giant has not commented on the plans in public, thus it is still unclear if the app will be published in 2023. When Primephonic shut down in September 2021, users received free access to Apple Music for six months, the report said.

Also read: Apple AirPods available at Rs 1,499 on Flipkart after Rs 10,500 off, but there is a catch



Users were likely to get the standalone classical music app in the iOS 16 update that was planned before the end of last year. Apple rarely talks about its upcoming products but analysts and tipsters often reveal what Apple fans can expect next. In this case, no information about the app has been leaked online, suggesting that we may have to wait a little longer for Apple’s classical music app. (with inputs from IANS)