Apple users alert! Device could be hacked if not updated, claims CERT-In advisory

Apple devices are considered to be the most secure when it comes to hacking. However, recent research has unveiled two serious vulnerabilities in Apple Watch, TV and Mac that can help hackers to take control of your devices. These vulnerabilities could let hackers use you device for nefarious purposes.

Otherwise regarded as status symbols, Apple devices have brought in a huge boom in the technology market as Indian buyers have become increasingly conscious about their buying choices. The rising demand for smartwatch has hiked sales of Apple watches.

Likewise, the Cupertino-based firm’s TVs and Mac systems are becoming a favourite among Indians.

On May 19 and May 20, the Central cyber security agency for India – Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) warned the public about serious vulnerabilities in Apple Watches, TV and Mac.

The advisory released on May 19 warned against multiple ‘critical’ vulnerabilities in the Mac operating system.

The advisory mentioned, “Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in the Apple Mac OS which could be exploited by a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code, bypass security restrictions and cause denial of service conditions on the targeted system”.

The terms – ‘execute arbitrary code’ imply that a hacker can run any commands or code to target your after gaining its control with the help of the vulnerability.

The other advisory also emphasises upon the hacker’s ability to execute this arbitrary code on the hacked device.

Following this CERT advisory, Apple has also released a statement on its official website. With this, the tech-giant has asked Apple users to download the latest updates to their devices.

Shockingly, Apple also admits that hackers may have exploited these vulnerabilities. The statement on Apple’s official website reads, “Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.”

The vulnerabilities were brought into Apple’s knowledge by private cyber security researchers.

In case a hacker successfully hacks your device, he will gain access to all your private information and can also misuse your money, contact or share any malicious content via your social media channels. Hence, all users of these three Apple devices have been advised to immediately download the latest software updates to protect themselves against any hacking.