Apple iPhone users alert! WhatsApp to stop some features for THESE devices, know details

File Photo

Latest updates, changing trends and increasing user demands often lead companies to revise their offerings in order to build a strong yet consistent customer base. In order to adjust to never-ending technological advancements, WhatsApp is planning to end support for some iOS users soon.

The Meta-owned platform will withdraw support for the older versions of the iOS operating inside erstwhile iPhones. Thereafter, iOS 10, iOS 11, iPhone5C and iPhone5 will no longer be able to use some WhatsApp features.

Once the instant messaging app rolls out this update, many in-app features may not be available to iPhone users globally. As of yet, there is no official announcement about exactly which features will get affected by this change. These features might be reactions or payments.

Such updates are also introduced for Android ecosystems time and again.

As per the WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo, the instant messaging application will stop supporting the above-mentioned iPhones after October 24, 2022.

All devices operating on iOS 10 and iOS 11 won’t be able to function properly with all features after this update. Those using iOS 12 will still be able to enjoy all features of WhatsApp.

As iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C do not support iOS 12, users with these phones won’t be able to use all WhatsApp features after the new changes are released.