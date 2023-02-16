Apple to enter a new segment at WWDC 2023, working on a ‘complicated’ product

Apple (Image: Reuters)

Apple has been working on its first mixed reality headset for quite a long time now. The AR/VR headset with advanced skills, multiple displays and cameras was rumoured to make its debut in January 2023 after much delays but the company had to delay the launch. Now as per a latest report, we may see the first Apple mixed reality headset at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

In its latest tweet, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggested that "Apple has postponed the planned introduction of its mixed-reality headset from around April to June at the annual WWDC conference, the latest setback for Apple's next major device."

The headset is believed to be Apple’s most complicated product till now. The device is said to be powered by powerful processors as seen in the MacBook Pro models and it will likely run the new ‘realityOS’ operating system. Last month, it was reported that the tech giant’s MR headset will use motors to automatically adjust lenses for perfect images.

Many quality-of-life improvements over the existing augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headset formats are expected to be featured in the upcoming headset. It was also rumoured that the MR headset is expected to offer well-being features such as exercise and meditation.

The headset is likely to use iris scan instead of Face ID or Touch ID to identify people. The headset is also rumoured to feature two 4K micro-OLED displays along with 15 camera modules. The device is expected to cost around $3000. (with inputs from IANS)