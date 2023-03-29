Apple starts to roll out iOS 16.5 beta update for developers

Apple iOS 16.5

Apple iPhone users started to receive iOS 16.4 updates with a range of new features earlier this week and now the tech giant has started to roll out the first beta of iOS 16.5 for developers. The public beta of iOS 16.5 is expected to come in the next few days. As the update rolls out over the air, users will be able to install it by going to the Settings app, choosing General, and then choosing Software Update.

"Update your apps to use new features, and test your apps against API changes," Apple said in a release note.cHowever, it is not yet known what will be included in the new iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 beta 1 testing.

The Apple iOS 16.4 was a relatively major update that brought in a couple of features that Apple fans have been waiting for a long time. iOS 16.4 came almost two months after the launch of iOS 16.3 that brought new major security improvements.

Apple iOS 16.4 update comes with a range of new emojis from Unicode 15 that were first approved in September 2022. After the update, Apple iPhone users will get new emoji options including Khanda, comb, shaking head, pink heart, blue heart, gray heart, donkey, moose, black bird, goose, wing, jellyfish, hyacinth, pea pod, ginger, fan, flute, maracas, and a number of left and right facing hand options.