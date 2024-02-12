Twitter
Ahead of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, Delhi Police imposes Section 144, tightens security

Man finds 5 King Cobras in his bedroom while demolishing house, what happened next will leave you shocked

7th Pay Commission big update: EPFO hikes interest rate on PF, DA hike expected soon

Apple iPhone SE to look similar to iPhone 16, rumoured to feature notchless design

Garena Free Fire Max February 12 Redeem Codes: Know how to redeem diamond, room cards

Apple iPhone SE to look similar to iPhone 16, rumoured to feature notchless design

Leaks and rumours around the Apple iPhone SE 4 have been circulating on the internet since the launch of the Apple iPhone SE 3 and now a tweet by researcher Majin Bu throws some more light on the next-gen Apple iPhone SE.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 11:42 AM IST

Apple iPhone SE is currently the cheapest iPhone model available on Apple’s official store. The iPhone SE is currently in its third-generation and it was launched back in 2022. The iPhone SE is due for an update and it appears that we may soon see the launch of iPhone SE 4 which will boast a modern design rather than relying on the body of outdated models. Apple iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to bring in the new design to affordable iPhone models by adapting the full touch screen without the home button. The leaks and rumours around the Apple iPhone SE 4 have been circulating on the internet since the launch of the Apple iPhone SE 3 and now a tweet by researcher Majin Bu throws some more light on the next-gen Apple iPhone SE.

“Based on what has been reported to me, the iPhone SE could have a design very similar to that of the current iPhone 16 still in development. The new iPhone SE will most likely have a single camera instead of the double one of the iPhone 16 models, otherwise it seems that the dynamic island is confirmed, and the dimensions are similar to those of an iPhone XR. '' the researcher said in a X post. He also shared renders of the device created by graphic designer Jia.

If previous reports by MacRumors are to be believed, Apple iPhone SE 4 will likely have the Action button that the company introduced in the Apple iPhone 15 Pro models. Apart from these two major differences, the next ‌iPhone SE‌ will feature a single camera with the flash. Apple iPhone SE 4 will be a better deal than the Apple iPhone 14 that misses out on 48MP camera, action button and USB-C port.

