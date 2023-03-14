Apple iPhone camera hacks: Get Instagram worthy picture using this hack on your iOS device

Apple iPhone camera hack

Apple iPhone camera offers some great features for capturing professional-looking, Instagram-worthy images. Thus, it is important for iPhone owners to be aware of these built-in camera functions. Thus, if you have a fairly recent iPhone, you have in your hands one of the greatest camera smartphones available. This applies to multiple images as well as selfies and any other kind of shot the user would choose to shoot.

With the help of the iPhone's telescope 3x lens, this hack lets you take stunning portrait pictures.

According to the now viral post, “Supersize the backgrounds in your image with this quick tip! Use the 3x lens on your iPhone camera to enlarge your background subjects. This is a great tool for your holiday snaps.”

The video explains the best way to take use of the iPhone's camera. The movie tells us that while taking pictures with an iPhone, we usually don't pay enough attention to the backdrop.

With a simple technique, you may greatly improve it. Just enable the iPhone's 3x optical zoom lens to make distant objects seem larger in your photos.

You can now utilise this tip to make the backdrop of your photo very important, since it is just as important as the topic in terms of presentation.

The iPhone 14 has been out for a few months. All three of the cameras on the back and front of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are similar. Although they seem to function and think similarly to the iPhone 13 Pro pair, all have been upgraded in some manner, with the exception of the telephoto camera.

The most significant change to the iPhone 14 Pro Max's main camera is the addition of portrait mode. Now, a 48MP 1/1.28 sensor is used "sensor that utilises Apple's first-ever Quad-Bayer colour filter. The camera has 1.22 m pixels before binning and 2.44 m after binning. It has a 24mm f/1.78 lens attached to it. In addition to full-focus pixels, there is second-generation sensor-shift stabilisation.

Also, READ: Apple iPhone, Samsung, Xiaomi users will now be able to delete these pre-installed apps, here's why

There have been no upgrades to the telephoto camera, which remains at 12MP 1/3.5 "imager that features a 77mm f/2.8 OIS lens for 3x optical zoom in comparison to the primary camera.

Not necessarily identical, though, since Apple has a new processing pipeline in place for the iPhone 14 generation. It is called the Photonic Engine. That's just a fancy name for Apple's latest HDR stacking technology. The older version used to be called Deep Fusion. In comparison, the Photonic Engine merges more images into one and also uses uncompressed images for the merge process.