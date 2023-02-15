Apple iPhone and Android smartphone users may soon get ChatGPT-powered Bing

Microsoft

ChatGPT is the most-talked about thing in the tech community right now and after investing huge bucks in AI chatbot, Microsoft has started rolling out the new ChatGPT-powered Bing on desktops to early testers worldwide. Now, accessing ChatGPT will also become easier for smartphone users soon.

As per a new report by Windows Latest, Microsoft will roll out ChatGPT-powered Bing for Android and iOS users soon. A "substantial optimised interface" for Bing.com Chat UI for smartphones is under works. The UI includes all-new OpenAI-powered content.

In an email sent out to testers, Microsoft confirmed that the mobile experience is not yet ready, according to the report.

"We don't have a mobile experience ready yet -- we are actively working on it and will have it ready soon. Until then, please continue to use the new Bing on desktop and download the Bing app from your favourite app store to ensure you are ready for the amazing experience when the mobile version is ready," the company said in the email.

Moreover, the report said that the company is still optimising Bing.com`s AI UX for mobile form factors. Meanwhile, Microsoft is also reportedly planning to demonstrate its new Prometheus model to its core productivity apps such as Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook.

In the coming weeks, Microsoft will detail its productivity plans for integrating OpenAI`s language AI technology and its AI Model, reports The Verge, citing sources. (with inputs from IANS)