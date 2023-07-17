Apple iPhone 15 tipped to get new pink colour option, launch in coming months

Apple iPhone 15 series will likely comprise four models - Apple iPhone 15, Apple iPhone 15 Plus, Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 15 series launch is less than 2 months away. Just like previous years, the Apple iPhone 15 series will likely comprise four models - Apple iPhone 15, Apple iPhone 15 Plus, Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max. Although Apple is not known to reveal any detail about its upcoming products, leaks often reveal what the company is planning and as per the latest leak, the standard Apple iPhone 15 models may get a new pink colour option.

As per a report by AppleInsider, leaker ShrimpApplePro claims that Apple iPhone 15 will come in green, light yellow and pink colours. This is not the first time we are hearing of the Apple iPhone 15 in pink colour option. Earlier, 9to5Mac also revealed that Apple is reportedly planning to offer the devices in two new colour options - dark pink and light blue. The pink colour described as telemagenta has colour hex code #CE3C6C and the brighter blue colour described as "picton blue" has colour hex code #4DB1E2.

The report claims that a source close to Apple has revealed that Apple is planning to launch Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max in a dark red colour, close to a burgundy shade. Described as dark sienna, the colour hex code is #410D0D.

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro models in the new dark red colour option are likely to be accompanied by standard (PRODUCT)RED iPhones that feature shiny bright red shade. The body of the new red Apple iPhone 15 Pros are also expected to feature titanium finish with red anodization.