Apple iPhone 15 Pro may miss out on this 'iconic' feature, here’s why

Apple iPhone 15 Pro models are also rumoured to get a singular volume button that will be allowed to adjust the volume both up and down.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 02:15 PM IST

Apple iPhone 15 Pro. (Image: MacRumors)

Apple iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to miss out on one of the iconic features that the company has been adding to its smartphone since forever. Apple’s alert slider is one common feature that all Apple iPhone models have and it is one of the features that easily helps to distinguish iPhones from other smartphones available in the market. But as per a latest report by MacRumors, the iconic alert slider may soon become a history. The report suggests that instead of the alert slider, the company will introduce a customisable Action button like the Apple Watch Ultra.

As of now, it is not known how the new Action button will work, but it will likely be customizable like one on the Apple Watch Ultra. Apart from this, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro models are also rumoured to get a singular volume button that will be allowed to adjust the volume both up and down.

This is not the first time that we are hearing such about the Apple iPhone 15 Pro models. Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also predicted that the high-end iPhone 15 models may adopt a solid-state button design which will feel similar to the home button design of Apple iPhone 7, Apple iPhone 8, Apple iPhone SE 2 and Apple iPhone SE 3.

“There will be Taptic Engines located on the internal left and right sides to provide force feedback to make users feel like they are pressing physical buttons.” Kuo revealed in his tweet.

“Due to this design change, the number of Taptic Engines used in each iPhone will increase from the current one to three. As a result, the existing Taptic Engine suppliers, Luxshare ICT (1st supplier) and AAC Technologies (2nd supplier) will be significant beneficiaries.” he further added.

