Apple iPhone 15 may get new pink and bright blue options, iPhone 15 Pro likely to get dark red colour, see images

Apple iPhone 15 (Image: MacRumors)

Apple iPhone 15 launch is months away and rumours around the upcoming Apple flagship series have already started to go viral. In the last few days, we have seen leaked images of Apple iPhone 15 and Apple iPhone 15 Pro, revealing the design and the new USB-C ports. Now, a new report by 9to5Mac reveals that Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro will also likely get new colour options. The report claims that a source close to Apple has revealed that Apple is planning to launch Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max in a dark red colour, close to a burgundy shade. Described as dark sienna, the colour hex code is #410D0D.

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro models in the new dark red colour option are likely to be accompanied by standard (PRODUCT)RED iPhones that feature shiny bright red shade. The body of the new red Apple iPhone 15 Pros are also expected to feature titanium finish with red anodization.

When it comes to standard Apple iPhone 15 models, Apple is reportedly planning to offer the devices in two new colour options - dark pink and light blue. The pink colour described as telemagenta has colour hex code #CE3C6C and the brighter blue colour described as "picton blue" has colour hex code #4DB1E2.

The source of 9to5Mac claims that the details on colour options of Apple iPhone 15 series is still early and the company may change the plans near the fall event. Apple is not known to reveal any detail about its upcoming products but over the last few years, the information leaked have proven to be true. If the new details about the Apple iPhone 15 series are right, we will know at the launch event.