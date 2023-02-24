Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Apple iPhone 15 may get new pink and bright blue options, iPhone 15 Pro likely to get dark red colour, see images

When it comes to standard Apple iPhone 15 models, Apple is reportedly planning to offer the devices in two new colour options - dark pink and light blue.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 09:55 AM IST

Apple iPhone 15 may get new pink and bright blue options, iPhone 15 Pro likely to get dark red colour, see images
Apple iPhone 15 (Image: MacRumors)

Apple iPhone 15 launch is months away and rumours around the upcoming Apple flagship series have already started to go viral. In the last few days, we have seen leaked images of Apple iPhone 15 and Apple iPhone 15 Pro, revealing the design and the new USB-C ports. Now, a new report by 9to5Mac reveals that Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro will also likely get new colour options. The report claims that a source close to Apple has revealed that Apple is planning to launch Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max in a dark red colour, close to a burgundy shade. Described as dark sienna, the colour hex code is #410D0D.

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro models in the new dark red colour option are likely to be accompanied by standard (PRODUCT)RED iPhones that feature shiny bright red shade. The body of the new red Apple iPhone 15 Pros are also expected to feature titanium finish with red anodization.

Apple

When it comes to standard Apple iPhone 15 models, Apple is reportedly planning to offer the devices in two new colour options - dark pink and light blue. The pink colour described as telemagenta has colour hex code #CE3C6C and the brighter blue colour described as "picton blue" has colour hex code #4DB1E2.

The source of 9to5Mac claims that the details on colour options of Apple iPhone 15 series is still early and the company may change the plans near the fall event. Apple is not known to reveal any detail about its upcoming products but over the last few years, the information leaked have proven to be true. If the new details about the Apple iPhone 15 series are right, we will know at the launch event.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada ready to overpower Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan at box office
Neal Mohan, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella: Who is the richest India-American CEO?
From Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul to Shaheen Afridi, breathtaking wedding photos of top cricketers
XXX actress Aabha Paul raises the temperature in her sexy videos
Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle's star-studded wedding reception featuring Shah Rukh Khan and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Urvashi Rautela hints at 'getting lit' ahead of her 29th birthday, netizens say 'Rishab bhaiya ki taraf...'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.