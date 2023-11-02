Apple iPhone 14 Pro available at Rs 86,400 on Flipkart after Rs 42,500 off, check details

Headlines

Meet Lavanya Tripathi, new member of Allu-Konidela family, began career in Hindi TV serials, met Varun Tej in...

Shubman Gill photos with Orry at Mukesh Ambani’s party go viral, netizens say ‘add Ishan Kishan too’

One of India's richest persons started business with just Rs 5000, earned Rs 48000 crore, his biggest bet was...

This star kid began career with 15 consecutive flops, still got huge films, has just 2 solo hits yet considered big star

Auto-rickshaw driver turns Mumbai traffic jam into impromptu karaoke party, video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Lavanya Tripathi, new member of Allu-Konidela family, began career in Hindi TV serials, met Varun Tej in...

Shubman Gill photos with Orry at Mukesh Ambani’s party go viral, netizens say ‘add Ishan Kishan too’

One of India's richest persons started business with just Rs 5000, earned Rs 48000 crore, his biggest bet was...

7 Spectacular polka dot animals

World's 10 most educated nations

Top 6 Indian cities with highest number of billionaires

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

IND vs SL: India vs Sri Lanka Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC23

India's Own Version Of Israel's Iron Dome Defence System? How Will It Help?

ALERT: What is SIM swapping scam and how to protect yourself

Meet Lavanya Tripathi, new member of Allu-Konidela family, began career in Hindi TV serials, met Varun Tej in...

This star kid began career with 15 consecutive flops, still got huge films, has just 2 solo hits yet considered big star

Meet Poorna Patel, MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi's best friend who is daughter of a senior leader, is married to...

HomeTechnology

Technology

Apple iPhone 14 Pro available at Rs 86,400 on Flipkart after Rs 42,500 off, check details

Apple iPhone 14 Pro is currently available at Rs 86,400 on Flipkart after a Rs 42,500 off. This means you can get the Apple iPhone 14 Pro from Flipkart at a lower price than the Apple iPhone 15 on the official Apple store.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 09:22 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Apple iPhone 14 Pro has been discontinued by the company after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series and currently the former Apple flagship is available at a massive discount in the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. Although the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is more than a year old, it is very difficult to find on ecommerce platforms due to the discounts on the device after the arrival of Apple iPhone 15 Pro. Apple iPhone 14 Pro was the first of its kind Apple iPhone at the launch with Dynamic Island and a 48MP camera. Apple iPhone 14 Pro got more attention than standard Apple iPhone 14 models after the launch. If you are planning to buy an Apple iPhone 14 Pro, this may be the right time as the flagship phone is available at a massive discount. Apple iPhone 14 Pro is currently available at Rs 86,400 on Flipkart after a Rs 42,500 off. This means you can get the Apple iPhone 14 Pro from Flipkart at a lower price than the Apple iPhone 15 on the official Apple store.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro was launched last year at a starting price of Rs 1,29,900 and the model with 256GB Rs 1,39,900. Currently, Apple iPhone 14 Pro with 256GB storage is listed at Rs 1,29,999 on Flipkart. Along with this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 42,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone, bringing the price of Apple iPhone 14 Pro down to Rs 97,900. In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 1500 off on SBI credit card EMI transactions. This means with all offers, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro can be bought at Rs 86,400 from Flipkart after a Rs 42,500 off. 

 The Apple iPhone 14 Pro is the company’s first ‘notchless’ phone thanks to the new Dynamic Island. It is powered by a new A16 Bionic chip. It also features a new 48MP triple camera setup. The iPhone 14 Pro features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display and gets a 12MP camera at the front. The chip, Dynamic Island and 48MP camera have been carried over in the Apple iPhone 15 standard models.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

NPS rules changed: Subscribers to get up to 60% withdrawal of their pension; know how

Cricket World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill needs to give himself time

This National Award-winning actor worked as farmer, his role in Hrithik Roshan film was chopped off, now is among the...

iPhone hacking alert: What is Apple doing regarding Opposition MPs' claim on ‘state-sponsored’ attacks?

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023:Check out the best deals on pressure cookers, get up to 63% off

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE