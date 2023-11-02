Apple iPhone 14 Pro available at Rs 86,400 on Flipkart after Rs 42,500 off, check details

Apple iPhone 14 Pro is currently available at Rs 86,400 on Flipkart after a Rs 42,500 off. This means you can get the Apple iPhone 14 Pro from Flipkart at a lower price than the Apple iPhone 15 on the official Apple store.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro has been discontinued by the company after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series and currently the former Apple flagship is available at a massive discount in the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. Although the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is more than a year old, it is very difficult to find on ecommerce platforms due to the discounts on the device after the arrival of Apple iPhone 15 Pro. Apple iPhone 14 Pro was the first of its kind Apple iPhone at the launch with Dynamic Island and a 48MP camera. Apple iPhone 14 Pro got more attention than standard Apple iPhone 14 models after the launch. If you are planning to buy an Apple iPhone 14 Pro, this may be the right time as the flagship phone is available at a massive discount. Apple iPhone 14 Pro is currently available at Rs 86,400 on Flipkart after a Rs 42,500 off. This means you can get the Apple iPhone 14 Pro from Flipkart at a lower price than the Apple iPhone 15 on the official Apple store.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro was launched last year at a starting price of Rs 1,29,900 and the model with 256GB Rs 1,39,900. Currently, Apple iPhone 14 Pro with 256GB storage is listed at Rs 1,29,999 on Flipkart. Along with this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 42,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone, bringing the price of Apple iPhone 14 Pro down to Rs 97,900. In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 1500 off on SBI credit card EMI transactions. This means with all offers, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro can be bought at Rs 86,400 from Flipkart after a Rs 42,500 off.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro is the company’s first ‘notchless’ phone thanks to the new Dynamic Island. It is powered by a new A16 Bionic chip. It also features a new 48MP triple camera setup. The iPhone 14 Pro features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display and gets a 12MP camera at the front. The chip, Dynamic Island and 48MP camera have been carried over in the Apple iPhone 15 standard models.