Apple iPhone 14 Plus available at Rs 33,499 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 36,500 off, check details

Delhi air quality closer to 'severe' category, likely to improve in 2-3 days

Apple iPhone 14 Plus available at Rs 33,499 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 36,500 off, check details

Apple iPhone 14 Plus was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 89,900 for the base model and after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 Plus, the company slashed the price of the phone by Rs 10,000.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 11:07 AM IST

Apple iPhone 14 Plus got the much deserved attention after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 Plus. Initially, the Apple iPhone 14 Plus was sidelined by the buyers last year after it made its debut as the replacement of the mini model in the iPhone series. But in the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, the Apple iPhone 14 Plus was a big hit and it got phenomenal results from the buyers. Although the Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale is over, the Apple iPhone 14 Plus is still available at a massive discount in Flipkart sale. Apple iPhone 14 Plus was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 89,900 for the base model and after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 Plus, the company slashed the price of the phone by Rs 10,000. You can currently get the iPhone 14 Plus at just Rs 33,499 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 36,500 off.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus is listed at Rs 69,999 in the Flipkart sale after Rs 9,901 off, In addition to this, buyers can get up to Rs 2000 off on RBL Bank, Canara Bank, Citi Bank and Axis Bank credit card EMI transactions. This brings the price of Apple iPhone 14 Plus down to Rs 67,999. Apart from this, buyers can get up to Rs 34,500 off in exchange for an old smartphone. With all offers and bank discounts, buyers can get the Apple iPhone 14 Plus at just Rs 33,499 in the Flipkart Sale.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus is available in five colour options - Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight and Red. It features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. The smartphone is powered by an improved A15 Bionic chip as seen in the Apple iPhone 13 Pro models. When it comes to cameras, the Apple iPhone 14 Plus features a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP main sensor and an ultra-wide sensor. The Apple iPhone 14 Plus is 5G capable and Apple claims that the smartphone can last up to 26 hours on a single charge. 

