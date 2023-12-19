Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 15 and other iPhone users under ‘high’ risk, India government issues warning…

Although Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 15 are fairly new, they are still under risk of cyberattack along with other iPhone models.

Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 15 are few of the most popular iPhone models across the globe. The phones are receiving tremendous response in the Flipkart sales. Apple iPhone are popular across the globe for their quality and security. Although Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 15 are fairly new, they are still under risk of cyberattack along with other iPhone models. To keep the users safe, Apple rolls out security updates for its devices. The Cupertiino based tech giant recommends users to run the latest builds of iOS on their iPhones to have a more secure and features rich OS. The company also releases patches for older iPhone models that are unable to install the latest updates due to hardware limitations. A few users also opt to run the older version of iOS for ease of use but it's worth noting that older iOS versions are easier to exploit. Multiple vulnerabilities have been spotted in the Apple iOS and the Indian government has issued a warning for iPhone users.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has revealed that vulnerabilities have been reported in the iOS version prior to iOS 17.2 which could allow an attacker to access sensitive information and execute arbitrary code on the targeted device.

The vulnerabilities mentioned by CERT-In will affect Apple iOS versions prior to 16.7.3 and builds prior to 17.2. According to CERT-In, successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow the attacker to access sensitive information, execute arbitrary code, bypass security restrictions, cause denial of service (DoS) conditions, bypass authentication, gain elevated privileges and perform spoofing attacks on the targeted system.

To avoid any swindling, you should apply appropriate updates as mentioned as Apple Security updates. It is worth noting that these vulnerabilities are being actively exploited in the wild.