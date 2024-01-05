Apple iPhone 14 gets over Rs 21000 off in Flipkart Sale, available at just Rs…

Apple iPhone 14 was launched in 2022 along with Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Plus at a starting price of Rs 79,900. The phone received a Rs 10,000 price cut after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series.

Apple iPhone 14 is currently available at a massive discount in the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. It is worth noting that it is the first Flipkart sale of 2024 at the former Apple flagship and is available with a great deal. After the launch of the Apple iPhone 15 series, Apple significantly reduced the price of Apple iPhone 14 and it received a tremendous response and was the best-seller in the festive season. Currently, Apple iPhone 14 is available at just Rs 38,199 in the Flipkart Sale after Rs 21,800 off. At this price, the Apple iPhone 14 is undoubtedly one of the best phones that you can get. Apple iPhone 14 was launched in 2022 along with Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Plus at a starting price of Rs 79,900. The phone received a Rs 10,000 price cut after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series.

Apple iPhone 14 is currently listed at Rs 59,999 on Flipkart after Rs 9,901 off from the official store price. Apart from this, buyers can get Rs 1500 off on Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI transactions, bringing the price of Apple iPhone 14 down to Rs 58,499. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 20,300 off in exchange for your old smartphone. With all offers and discounts, you can get the Apple iPhone 14 at just Rs 38,199 in the Flipkart sale.

Apple iPhone 14 is powered by the similar chipset as the Apple iPhone 13 but with more cores. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display at the front with iPhone 13-like notch that houses a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. At the rear, the phone features a dual camera setup with 12MP sensors. Apple iPhone 14 failed to make a mark right after the launch due to the similarities with the Apple iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 got some attention from the buyers after it got a discount in Flipkart and Amazon sales.