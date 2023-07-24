Headlines

Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 27,399 on Flipkart after Rs 42,600 discount, check details

Apple iPhone 14 is the vanilla phone in the company’s current flagship lineup that also consists of Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 02:02 PM IST

Apple iPhone 14 will soon be replaced by the Apple iPhone 15 and ahead of the launch of the upcoming Apple iPhone series, the Apple iPhone 14 is available at a massive discount on Flipkart. Apple iPhone 14 is currently available at just Rs 27,399 in a Flipkart sale after a Rs 42,600 off. Apple iPhone 14 is currently listed at Rs 69,999 with Rs 9,901 off from the official store price. In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 4000 off on HDFC Bank credit card and debit card EMI transactions. This brings the price of the phone down to Rs 65,999. Apart from this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 38,600 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This means after all bank offers and discounts, Apple iPhone 14 is available at Rs 27,399 on Flipkart after a Rs 42,600 discount.

Apple iPhone 14 is the vanilla phone in the company’s current flagship lineup that also consists of Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Apple iPhone 14 is powered by the similar chipset as the Apple iPhone 13 but with more cores. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display at the front with iPhone 13-like notch that houses a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. At the rear, the phone features a dual camera setup with 12MP sensors.

Apple iPhone 15 was expected to launch in early September this year. Just like previous years, the flagship Apple iPhone model was rumoured to debut with 3 other models on the second Tuesday of September. However, latest reports suggest that the company may have to delay the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series due to the Pro models. Apple is facing issues due to the decreased bezel size of the iPhone 15 Pro models. LG Display, the maker of Apple iPhone displays, are reportedly failing reliability tests during a process.

