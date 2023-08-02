Headlines

Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 26,399 ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, up to Rs 43,600 off

Apple iPhone 14 is currently listed at Rs 68,999 with Rs 10,901 off from the official store price. In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 4000 off on HDFC Bank credit card and debit card EMI transactions.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 12:01 PM IST

Apple iPhone 14 is currently the cheapest flagship smartphone in Apple’s lineup but it will soon join the list of former flagships as Apple iPhone 15 launch is just a few weeks away. After the launch of Apple iPhone 15, the current flagship Apple iPhone 14 will get a significant price cut but if you want to buy a new iPhone now, you can get the Apple iPhone 14 at just Rs 26,399 ahead of the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale that begins tomorrow for Flipkart Plus members.

Apple iPhone 14 is the vanilla phone in the company’s current flagship lineup that also consists of Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Apple iPhone 14 is powered by the similar chipset as the Apple iPhone 13 but with more cores. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display at the front with iPhone 13-like notch that houses a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. At the rear, the phone features a dual camera setup with 12MP sensors.

Apple iPhone 14 is currently listed at Rs 68,999 with Rs 10,901 off from the official store price. In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 4000 off on HDFC Bank credit card and debit card EMI transactions. This brings the price of the phone down to Rs 64,999. Apart from this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 38,600 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This means after all bank offers and discounts, Apple iPhone 14 is available at Rs 26,399 on Flipkart after a Rs 43,600 discount.

Apple iPhone 15 is expected to launch in early September this year. Just like previous years, the flagship Apple iPhone model was rumoured to debut with 3 other models on the second Tuesday of September.

