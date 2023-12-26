Headlines

Apple iPhone 13 gets Rs 39500 off in Flipkart Winter Sale, available at just Rs…

First pan-India film starred cinema legend, was big hit in 8 languages; not Baahubali, Enthiran, Sholay, Mughal-e-Azam

Dua Lipa celebrates Christmas in India, shares 'happy holidays' photos from Rajasthan

Ankita Lokhande reveals this film of Sushant Singh Rajput made her cry, late actor promised her 'main kabhi nahi...'

India's biggest flop was India's most expensive film, earned just Rs 8 crore with three superstars, maker went bankrupt

Apple iPhone 13 gets Rs 39500 off in Flipkart Winter Sale, available at just Rs…

First pan-India film starred cinema legend, was big hit in 8 languages; not Baahubali, Enthiran, Sholay, Mughal-e-Azam

Dua Lipa celebrates Christmas in India, shares 'happy holidays' photos from Rajasthan

Countries that have renamed themselves

9 vegetarian foods that have more calcium than milk

Teams with maximum triple 100s in Test cricket history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Ind Vs SA test: Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah back for SA tests, 12 players return home; know full update

Pakistan protest: Who is Mahrang Baloch? the woman leading Baloch protest in PAK capital Islamabad

Government suspends new WFI body, Sanjay Singh's election as federation chief revoked

Dua Lipa celebrates Christmas in India, shares 'happy holidays' photos from Rajasthan

First pan-India film starred cinema legend, was big hit in 8 languages; not Baahubali, Enthiran, Sholay, Mughal-e-Azam

India's biggest flop was India's most expensive film, earned just Rs 8 crore with three superstars, maker went bankrupt

Apple iPhone 13 gets Rs 39500 off in Flipkart Winter Sale, available at just Rs…

With the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series, Apple has reduced the price of Apple iPhone 13 significantly and it is now cheaper than ever.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 11:35 AM IST

Apple iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 is available at a massive discount in the Flipkart Winter Sale. Apple iPhone 13 is now the cheapest flagship available on Apple official store. Apple iPhone 13 was launched in 2021 at a starting price of Rs 79,900 and currently it is available at a reduced price of Rs 59,900 on Apple Store. However, you can buy Apple iPhone 13 at a reduced price of Rs 19,400 from Flipkart. Apple iPhone 13 is listed at Rs 58,900 on Flipkart after Rs 1000 off. In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 2000 off on HDFC Bank credit card transactions. Bringing the price of Apple iPhone 13 down to Rs 56,900. Apart from this, buyers can get up to Rs 37,500 off in exchange for an old smartphone. With all offers and bank discounts, buyers can get the Apple iPhone 13 at just Rs 19,400 from Flipkart sale.

Apple iPhone 13 offers almost similar specs as the Apple iPhone 14 at a much lower price and if you are planning to buy a premium Apple iPhone on a budget than the Apple iPhone 13 is available at lowest price ever in the Flipkart sale. 

With the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series, Apple has reduced the price of Apple iPhone 13 significantly and it is now cheaper than ever. Apple iPhone 13 sports 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode. The company claims that the device offers up to 17 hours of video playback. Apple iPhone 13 was the best seller at last year’s Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. The Apple iPhone 13 is one of the most selling iPhone models till date and it has received a tremendous response in Flipkart sales. 

