Apple iPhone 13 gets massive discount on Flipkart ahead of Amazon Prime Day Sale, available at Rs 20,999

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 08:40 AM IST

Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 is available with a massive discount on Flipkart ahead of Amazon Prime Day Sale that begins on July 15. The Amazon Prime Day Sale is one the biggest sales on ecommerce platform and this year, the Apple iPhone 13 is believed to get a special discount. However, you do not have to wait till July 15 to get the best deal on Apple iPhone 13 as Flipkart is offering the former Apple flagship at an unbelievable price. Apple iPhone 13 is one of the most-selling iPhone models till date and as per Flipkart, it is their ‘Bestseller’. Apple iPhone 13 will be a two-year-old flagship soon but it can still compete with most of the premium smartphones available in the market. The Apple iPhone 13 introduced the diagonal rear camera design which the company is still following and if you are planning to buy a premium flagship level device but you are on a budget, Apple iPhone 13 is undoubtedly one of the best choices. 

To recall, the Apple iPhone 13 was launched in 2021 along with Apple iPhone 13 Pro and mini at a starting price of Rs 79,900. Apple iPhone 13 is currently available at Rs 20,999 on Flipkart after Rs 58,901 off. Apple iPhone 13 is listed at Rs 60,999 on Flipkart after Rs 8,901 off, In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 2000 off on HDFC Bank credit card and HDFC Bank debit card EMI transactions. This brings Apple iPhone 13 down to Rs 58,999. Apart from this, buyers can get up to Rs 38,000 off in exchange for an old smartphone. With all offers and bank discounts, buyers can get the Apple iPhone 13 at just Rs 20,999 from Flipkart.

The Apple iPhone 13 is currently the most value for money iPhone available in the market as it has almost identical specifications as the flagship Apple iPhone 14. Apple iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and it is powered by the company’s flagship A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone sports 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode.

