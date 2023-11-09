Headlines

Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 9,999 on Flipkart after Rs 42,000 off, check details

Apple iPhone 13 was launched in 2021 at a starting price of Rs 79,900 and currently it is available at a reduced price of Rs 59,900 on Apple Store. However, you can buy Apple iPhone 13 at a reduced price of Rs 9,999 from Flipkart.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 12:29 PM IST

Apple iPhone 13 is available at just Rs 9,999 in the ongoing Flipkart Big Diwali Sale and its lowest price at which you can buy this ‘best-selling’ iPhone. The Apple iPhone 13 recently received a major price cut after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series and it is currently the cheapest Apple flagship that is available on Apple store. Apple iPhone 13 introduced the diagonal rear camera design which the company is still following and if you are planning to buy a premium flagship level device but you are on a budget, Apple iPhone 13 is undoubtedly one of the best choices. Apple iPhone 13 was launched in 2021 at a starting price of Rs 79,900 and currently it is available at a reduced price of Rs 59,900 on Apple Store. However, you can buy Apple iPhone 13 at a reduced price of Rs 9,999 from Flipkart. Apple iPhone 13 is currently available at just Rs 9,999 on Flipkart after Rs 42,000 off.

Apple iPhone 13 is listed at Rs 51,999 on Flipkart after Rs 7,901 off. In addition to this, buyers can get up to Rs 42,000 off in exchange for an old smartphone. With all offers and bank discounts, buyers can get the Apple iPhone 13 at just Rs 9,999 from Flipkart sale. Apple iPhone 13 is still getting phenomenal response from buyers despite being a couple of years old. The Apple iPhone 13 was a showstopper at last year’s Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale and this year too, the phone was among the best sellers.

Apple iPhone 13 sports 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode. The company claims that the device offers up to 17 hours of video playback. It offers almost similar specs as the Apple iPhone 14 at a much lower price and if you are planning to buy a premium Apple iPhone on a budget than the Apple iPhone 13 is a sound choice.

