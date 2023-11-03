Headlines

‘Terrorism is unacceptable, but solution for Palestinian issue needed’: EAM Jaishankar on Israel-Hamas conflict

Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 8,499 in Flipkart Diwali Sale after Rs 43,500 off, check details

Action against diesel vehicles in Noida as air pollution rises in Delhi-NCR

Shocking! Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain to be thrown out Bigg Boss 17 house for this reason?

Delhi-NCR wakes up to dense haze as air quality turns 'severe'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

‘Terrorism is unacceptable, but solution for Palestinian issue needed’: EAM Jaishankar on Israel-Hamas conflict

Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 8,499 in Flipkart Diwali Sale after Rs 43,500 off, check details

Action against diesel vehicles in Noida as air pollution rises in Delhi-NCR

7 things to check before buying air purifier

10 least educated nations in the world

7 biggest wins for India in World Cup history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

Virat Kohli's Birthday: Know How Eden Gardens Is Planning To Celebrate 'King's Day' | IND vs SA | WC

Shocking revelations! Ankita opens up about ex- bf Sushant Singh Rajput in the Bigg Boss house

IND vs SL: India vs Sri Lanka Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC23

Shocking! Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain to be thrown out Bigg Boss 17 house for this reason?

Khanzaadi confesses feelings for Abhishek Kumar, netizens call her Tina Datta of Bigg Boss 17

'Worst dressing sense': Bhoomi Pednekar brutally trolled for her 'weird' outfit, netizens say 'horrible dress'

HomeTechnology

Technology

Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 8,499 in Flipkart Diwali Sale after Rs 43,500 off, check details

After the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series, Apple slashed the prices of Apple iPhone 13 by Rs 10,000, making it cheaper than ever.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 09:15 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Apple iPhone 13 was the ‘best-seller’ at the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale last year and it is still getting tremendous response from the buyers. Apple iPhone 13 introduced the diagonal rear camera design which the company is still following and if you are planning to buy a premium flagship level device but you are on a budget, Apple iPhone 13 is undoubtedly one of the best choices. After the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series, Apple slashed the prices of Apple iPhone 13 by Rs 10,000, making it cheaper than ever. Apple iPhone 13 was launched in 2021 at a starting price of Rs 79,900 and currently it is available at a reduced price of Rs 59,900 on Apple Store. However, you can buy Apple iPhone 13 at a reduced price of Rs 8,499 in Flipkart Big Diwali Sale after Rs 43,500 off.

Apple iPhone 13 is listed at Rs 51,999 on Flipkart after Rs 7,901 off. In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 1500 off on SBI credit card transactions. Bringing the price of Apple iPhone 13 down to Rs 50,449. Apart from this, buyers can get up to Rs 42,000 off in exchange for an old smartphone. With all offers and bank discounts, buyers can get the Apple iPhone 13 at just Rs 8,499 from Flipkart sale.

Apple iPhone 13 sports 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode. The company claims that the device offers up to 17 hours of video playback. It offers almost similar specs as the Apple iPhone 14 at a much lower price and if you are planning to buy a premium Apple iPhone on a budget than the Apple iPhone 13 is a sound choice.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Uttar Pradesh train derailment: 2 coaches of superfast Suhaildev Express derail at Prayagraj station

Shocking! Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain to be thrown out Bigg Boss 17 house for this reason?

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Grab up to 70% off on double bed

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023:Get up to 55% off on induction cooktops

Jio World Plaza launch: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani praise Isha Ambani at luxury mall's opening, watch videos

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE