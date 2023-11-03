Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 8,499 in Flipkart Diwali Sale after Rs 43,500 off, check details

After the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series, Apple slashed the prices of Apple iPhone 13 by Rs 10,000, making it cheaper than ever.

Apple iPhone 13 was the ‘best-seller’ at the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale last year and it is still getting tremendous response from the buyers. Apple iPhone 13 introduced the diagonal rear camera design which the company is still following and if you are planning to buy a premium flagship level device but you are on a budget, Apple iPhone 13 is undoubtedly one of the best choices. After the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series, Apple slashed the prices of Apple iPhone 13 by Rs 10,000, making it cheaper than ever. Apple iPhone 13 was launched in 2021 at a starting price of Rs 79,900 and currently it is available at a reduced price of Rs 59,900 on Apple Store. However, you can buy Apple iPhone 13 at a reduced price of Rs 8,499 in Flipkart Big Diwali Sale after Rs 43,500 off.

Apple iPhone 13 is listed at Rs 51,999 on Flipkart after Rs 7,901 off. In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 1500 off on SBI credit card transactions. Bringing the price of Apple iPhone 13 down to Rs 50,449. Apart from this, buyers can get up to Rs 42,000 off in exchange for an old smartphone. With all offers and bank discounts, buyers can get the Apple iPhone 13 at just Rs 8,499 from Flipkart sale.

Apple iPhone 13 sports 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode. The company claims that the device offers up to 17 hours of video playback. It offers almost similar specs as the Apple iPhone 14 at a much lower price and if you are planning to buy a premium Apple iPhone on a budget than the Apple iPhone 13 is a sound choice.