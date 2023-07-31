Apple iPhone 12 available at Rs 12,700 on Flipkart after Rs 41,299 off, likely to be discontinued soon

Apple iPhone 15 series launch is a few weeks away. Just like previous years, the Apple iPhone 15 series will likely comprise four models - Apple iPhone 15, Apple iPhone 15 Plus, Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 12 will likely be discontinued by the company this year after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series. The Apple iPhone 12 is currently one of the cheapest smartphones sold by Apple across the globe. Apple iPhone 12 is listed at Rs 59,900 on the company’s official online store, however the former Apple flagship is retailing at Rs 53,999 on Flipkart. Buyers can get 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card, bringing the price of Apple iPhone 12 down to Rs 51,300. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 38,600 off in exchange for your old smartphone. With all bank offers and discounts, you can buy the Apple iPhone 12 at just Rs 12,700 after Rs 41,299 discount on Flipkart.

The Apple iPhone 12 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. Under the hood, the iPhone is powered by an A14 Bionic chip. It comes with a ceramic shield and IP68 water resistance. When it comes to camera, the device gets a 12MP dual camera setup at the rear. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night Mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It is also the brand’s last phone with a vertical dual camera setup and 64GB storage. It is a value for money smartphone with premium features.

Apple iPhone 15 series launch is a few weeks away. Just like previous years, the Apple iPhone 15 series will likely comprise four models - Apple iPhone 15, Apple iPhone 15 Plus, Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max. Although Apple is not known to reveal any detail about its upcoming products, leaks often reveal what the company is planning.