Meet man who built Rs 8000 crore firm, one of India's oldest unicorns; wishes he was a 'better CEO'

UPSC success story: Meet Uma Harathi, IITian who failed four times before cracking IAS exam with AIR 3

WhatsApp making it easier to add participants to groups, check details

Once one of India's richest actors with 7 cars, 25-room bungalow, India's first action star spent final years in chawl

Reliance JioBook laptop launching in India today, to be cheaper than an Apple iPhone

Pregnancy diet: Most important nutrients for expecting mothers

Weight loss tips: Eat mushrooms to shed extra kilos

Meet the brides of Made In Heaven Season 2

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Lalu Yadav warns PM Modi, assures I.N.D.I.A. alliance victory in Lok Sabha 2024

Pakistan Blast: At least 40 dead, dozens injured in deadly bomb blast at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Manipur Violence: I.N.D.I.A. alliance MPs meet governor; flag 'pathetic condition' of relief camps

Meet Atul Kapoor and Vijay Vikram Singh, Bigg Boss' voices, know how much they earn per season

Dia Mirza says she chose to be a 'part-time actor' for this reason: 'The only way I can safeguard...'

Once one of India's richest actors with 7 cars, 25-room bungalow, India's first action star spent final years in chawl

Technology

Apple iPhone 12 available at Rs 12,700 on Flipkart after Rs 41,299 off, likely to be discontinued soon

Apple iPhone 15 series launch is a few weeks away. Just like previous years, the Apple iPhone 15 series will likely comprise four models - Apple iPhone 15, Apple iPhone 15 Plus, Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 10:11 AM IST

Apple iPhone 12 will likely be discontinued by the company this year after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series. The Apple iPhone 12 is currently one of the cheapest smartphones sold by Apple across the globe. Apple iPhone 12 is listed at Rs 59,900 on the company’s official online store, however the former Apple flagship is retailing at Rs 53,999 on Flipkart. Buyers can get 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card, bringing the price of Apple iPhone 12 down to Rs 51,300. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 38,600 off in exchange for your old smartphone. With all bank offers and discounts, you can buy the Apple iPhone 12 at just Rs 12,700 after Rs 41,299 discount on Flipkart.

The Apple iPhone 12 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. Under the hood, the iPhone is powered by an A14 Bionic chip. It comes with a ceramic shield and IP68 water resistance. When it comes to camera, the device gets a 12MP dual camera setup at the rear. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night Mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It is also the brand’s last phone with a vertical dual camera setup and 64GB storage. It is a value for money smartphone with premium features.

Apple iPhone 15 series launch is a few weeks away. Just like previous years, the Apple iPhone 15 series will likely comprise four models - Apple iPhone 15, Apple iPhone 15 Plus, Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max. Although Apple is not known to reveal any detail about its upcoming products, leaks often reveal what the company is planning.

