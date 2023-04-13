Apple iPhone 11 available at Rs 12,999 after Rs 30,901 off in Flipkart Summer Saver Days sale

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 is a budget smartphone from Apple that is available at just Rs 12,999 in the Flipkart Summer Saver Days that begins today (April 13). During the Flipkart Summer Saver Days, the ecommerce platform is offering massive discounts on a range of products across several categories including Apple iPhone 11. The Apple iPhone 11 was the base model in the iPhone 11 series that also comprises iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Apple iPhone 11 is still available for purchase on several ecommerce platforms and the device will continue to get support from Apple despite being discontinued.

The Apple iPhone 11 was discontinued by the company last year as it was eating up the sales of the Apple iPhone SE 3 5G. The smartphone comes with decent specification which includes a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display. Under the hood it is powered by an A13 bionic chipset. It sports a dual 12MP sensor at the rear and a 12MP selfie shooter at the front.

Apple iPhone 11 series was the last lineup from the company to sport curved edges. The Apple iPhone 11 was launched by the company in 2019 and it is one the highest selling iPhone models till date. The Apple iPhone 11 is priced at Rs 40,999 on Flipkart after a price cut of Rs 2,901. In addition to that, buyers can get a 10% instant discount up to Rs 1,000 on Axis Bank credit card EMI transactions on orders of Rs 5,000 and above, bringing the price of the device down to Rs 39,999. Apart from this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 27,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. With all bank offers and discounts, the Apple iPhone 11 is available at just Rs 12,999 in a Flipkart sale after a Rs 30,901 discount.