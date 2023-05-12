Apple founder Steve Jobs’ signed $175 cheque fetches over $1,00,000 at auction

Steve Jobs

Apple is one of the most valuable companies in the world and most of the credit for making it such a large venture goes to its founder and former CEO, Steve Jobs. Over a decade later since his death, Steve Jobs is still considered as one of the best visionaries in the tech sector. His designs and ideas have fans across the globe and owning something related to him is a special feeling for Apple fans. Over the years, many of the items belonging to Steve Jobs went to auction and were sold at staggering prices. In the most recent auction, a $175 bank cheque signed by Steve Jobs has fetched more than $1,00,000.

In an auction hosted by RR Auction, an Apple Computer Company cheque filled out and signed by Steve Jobs in 1976 has been sold for $106,985. The bank cheque was made out to a consulting firm named Crampton, Remke, & Miller, INC. THe bank cheque is quite rare as it uses the first Apple address at 770 Welch Rd., Ste. 154, Palo Alto. For those who do not know, this was the address of an answering service used by Jobs and Wozniak while they were working out of a garage.

This isn’t the first cheque signed by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak that went for an auction. In 2022, a similar cheque was sold for $164,000.