Adnan Sami to perform in UK after six years, announces tour dates

Meet Madhya Pradesh’s third richest man who studied in 2 IIMs, earned Rs 1300 crore in 180 days, net worth is...

Apple AirTag 2 not launching with Apple iPhone 15, to hit mass production in 2024

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Haryana violence: How fake social media posts, misinformation played role in Gurugram, Nuh clashes

What is viral weight loss drug Ozempic? How diabetes medicine is being used by actors to lose fat fast?

Adnan Sami to perform in UK after six years, announces tour dates

Meet Madhya Pradesh’s third richest man who studied in 2 IIMs, earned Rs 1300 crore in 180 days, net worth is...

9 tallest bowlers in the world

Eye flu: 10 tips to avoid conjunctivitis amid monsoon spike

10 Predators that eat snakes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

OMG 2 Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Fights For His Son; Akshay Kumar Turns Lord Shiva's Messenger

Adnan Sami to perform in UK after six years, announces tour dates

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Technology

Apple AirTag 2 not launching with Apple iPhone 15, to hit mass production in 2024

According to the iPhone maker, AirTag is a small and elegantly designed accessory that helps customers keep track of and find the items that matter most with Apple’s Find My app.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 04:17 PM IST

Apple is reportedly planning to launch AirTag 2, with mass production kicking off in the fourth quarter (Q4) of next year, according to an analyst. On Wednesday, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo posted on X that the "AirTag 2 will likely go to mass production in 4Q24".

"I believe that spatial computing is a new ecosystem that Apple wants to build, using Vision Pro as the core to integrate other devices, including AirTag 2."

In June, Kuo had said that AirTag has gradually grown in shipments since its release.

"Shipment estimations of AirTag reach about 20 mn & 35 mn units in 2021 & 2022, respectively. If AirTag shipments continue to grow, I believe Apple will develop the 2nd generation."

Apple introduced AirTag in April 2021.

According to the iPhone maker, AirTag is a small and elegantly designed accessory that helps customers keep track of and find the items that matter most with Apple’s Find My app.

Current AirTag features precision-etched polished stainless steel, and is water and dust resistant.

It also comes with a built-in speaker that plays sounds to help locate AirTag, and a removable cover that makes it easy for users to replace the battery.

AirTag's use proved invaluable in reuniting many users with their lost or stolen items.

Last month, an AirTag had helped to track down a restaurant burglar who stole $15,000 worth of goods.

In June, the tracker had helped to bust robbers who stole more than $62,000 in thefts.

In January this year, an AirTag had helped to rescue one-year-old Australian shepherd who got away from his owner while out for a walk and fell into a fast-flowing storm drain, by leading rescuers to his location.

