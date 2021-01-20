Amazon Great Republic Day sale begins: Top deals on iPhone 12, Samsung, Redmi Note 9 Pro and other smartphones

Amazon Great Republic Day sale started for Prime members on Tuesday (January 19). For everyone else, the Republic Day sale of Amazon started on January 20. Amazon is offering big discounts on a wide range of products during the sale. The discount is available across smartphones, tablets, among other electronic goods.

For its Great Republic Day sale, Amazon has joined hands with State Bank of India (SBI) to offer 10 percent instant discount on shopping with credit card.

Best deals, discount offers of Amazon Great Republic Day sale

iPhone 12 mini is available at a discounted price during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale. The latest Apple iPhone is available for sale at a discounted price of Rs 59,990. This offer is inclusive of Rs 4,500 instant discount with SBI credit card. Notably, the offer is applicable for consumers with State Bank of India credit card. Customers can also buy Redmi 9 Power at Rs 9,999 during Amazon Great Republic Day sale. The phone was launched few days ago at a starting price of Rs 10,999. This discount offer is inclusive of extra Rs 1,000 cashback on shopping with Amazon Pay. You can also get 10 percent cashback on shopping with SBI credit card. iPhone 7 is available at a discounted price of Rs 23,990.

Samsung Galaxy M31s is also available for sale at a discounted price of Rs 17,999. Buyers can get 10 percent instant discount on shopping with SBI credit card.

Redmi Note 9 Pro is available at discounted price during Amazon Great Republic Day sale. The Redmi phone is selling at Rs 12,999. Buyers can get 10 percent instant discount on shopping with SBI credit card.

Amazon is offering up to 75 percent off on wireless speakers, upto 70 percent off on headphones, upto 60 percent off on soundbars, upto 45 percent off on 40 and 43 inch TVs, upto 35 percent off on 32 inch TVs and upto 40 percent off on Echo, Fire TV and Kindle.