Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Looking for best laptops? This sale is just for you

Explore these laptops with amazing features and functions. If you are an office worker or a student and if you want to gift something useful to your close ones then just grab this a great window.

DNA

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 05:36 PM IST

Nowadays laptops are a need of almost everyone. Whether you are a student, a working professional, or a businessman, everyone wants to keep updated with new technologies. Amazon has brought you some incredible offers on laptops with the latest technologies and features. get your hands on this amazing offer only on the great Indian festival sale 2023

HP [SmartChoice] Envy x360 for Creators 12th Gen Intel Core i5>

  • Intel iris  Xᵉ graphics will escort your sight to life with a premium visual experience. It has 12 threads and 12 mb L3 cache which authorise high-performance computing
  • With HP fast charge, you can power this device from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes. It has a 51WH battery and it is the most trusted PC brand by Indians.
  • It has 16GB DDR4 RAM which permits speedy application loading with enhanced responsiveness 
  • The 15.6-inch, FHD, 500-nit, touchscreen, and micro-edge display emphasize the razor-sharp display.

Acer One 14 Laptop AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Processor

 

 

 

  • Get flat 50% off on Acer One 14 laptop with AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor on 4 cores, now enjoy the high processing speed at a very affordable price 

  • With 8GB of DDR4 system memory, upgradable to 32 GB using two SoDIMM modules and 512 GB, PCIe Gen3, 8 Gb/s, NVMe SSD you can achieve extraordinary productivity 

  • This laptop also provides 14" HD 1366 x 768 resolution with an Anti-glare LED-backlit TFT LCD display showcasing videos, images, and games with majestic clearness. 

     

Lenovo V14 Intel Core i3 12th Gen 14

  • Discover the great exposure of technology with amazing features of Lenovo V14 Intel Core i3 12th gen 14 with 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 6 Cores,  8 Threads,  Speed Upto 4.4 Ghz, 10MB Cache,  Memory: 8GB DDR4 RAM 3200 MHz, dual-channel capable upgradable up to 16 GB and all this at straight 42% off

  • Get a majestic display of 14" screen with (1920x1080) FHD Anti Glare with intel UHD graphics which comes with DirectX 12.1

  • This has 6 rows. Spill awareness and provide multimedia fn key and SMB service hotkeys.

     

MSI Modern 15, AMD Ryzen 5-7530U, 40CM FHD 60Hz Laptop

  • This laptop comes with pre-loaded windows 11 home with forever validity 

  • This provides MSI Center software and power adapter 

  • It has a great display of 40CM FHD (1920x1080), 60Hz 45%NTSC IPS and all this at 37% off.

     

ASUS Vivobook 15 (2023), Intel Core i5-1335U 13th Gen, 15.6

  • This Asus Vivobook 15 has an Intel Core i5-1335U Processor of 1.3 GHz and integrated Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphics

  • If we talk about its fine design, it's 1.79 ~ 1.79 cm thin and 1.70 kg. It is very thin and light that it is very easy to take with you everywhere

  • This laptop comes with a 42WH battery for up to 6 hours. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

