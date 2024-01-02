Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio getting closer to rival Elon Musk’s superfast service, may soon launch new…

Headlines

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday welcome 2024 together, latest photo of rumoured couple's went viral

Meet woman who gave up property worth Rs 2500 crore to marry a common man, she is daughter of...

Meet actress whose debut film with superstar was flop, never got work, quit acting, got cancer, she is now..

Salaar box office collection day 12: Prabhas-starrer continues to perform well, races towards Rs 600 crore worldwide

This actor was bigger star than Dharmendra, Jeetendra, was in love with Rekha, never found love, died tragically..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday welcome 2024 together, latest photo of rumoured couple's went viral

Meet woman who gave up property worth Rs 2500 crore to marry a common man, she is daughter of...

Meet actress whose debut film with superstar was flop, never got work, quit acting, got cancer, she is now..

Top 10 batters in ICC's Test rankings

Popular flowers used for making perfumes

Side effects of room heaters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Massive bronze statue of Shakira unveiled at her hometown in Columbia

JN.1 variant prevention: How to keep your children safe? | COVID -19 news

Ayodhya's newly built airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki | Ram Temple Ayodhya

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday welcome 2024 together, latest photo of rumoured couple's went viral

Meet actress whose debut film with superstar was flop, never got work, quit acting, got cancer, she is now..

This actor was bigger star than Dharmendra, Jeetendra, was in love with Rekha, never found love, died tragically..

HomeTechnology

Technology

Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio getting closer to rival Elon Musk’s superfast service, may soon launch new…

Mukesh Ambani’s son and chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, Akash Ambani demonstrated the upcoming satellite based internet service to PM Narendra Modi at the India Mobile Congress.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 02:27 PM IST

article-main
Akash Ambani with Mukesh Ambani
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio has revolutionised the telecom sector in the country with the launch of affordable 5G plans and devices. Over the past few months, Jio has rolled out a range of products to cater the Indian masses. Reliance Jio internet is among the most used services in India and to boost the reach of high-speed internet, Akash Ambani is gearing up to launch superfast satellite broadband service like Elon Musk’s Starlink. The Ambani-owned satellite-based giga fiber service called JioSpaceFiber aims to provide high speed broadband services to previously inaccessible geographies within the country. Although the company has not officially revealed any update on the launch of the new service yet, a report by Economic Times revealed that Jio will soon receive landing rights and market access authorisations this month from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe).

Until now, a low earth orbit (LEO) satellite firm backed by Sunil Bharti Mittal has received necessary regulatory approvals from IN-SPACe. Mittal backed satellite firm OneWeb India has secured approval to launch Eutelsat OneWeb's commercial satellite broadband services in the country. For those who are unaware, it is necessary to get IN-SPACe approval, GMPCS licence and spectrum from DoT to offer satcom services in India.

Mukesh Ambani’s son and chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, Akash Ambani demonstrated the upcoming satellite based internet service to PM Narendra Modi at the India Mobile Congress.

Jio is partnering with SES to access the world’s latest in medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite technology, the only MEO constellation capable of delivering truly unique Gigabit, fiber-like services from space. With Jio having access to a combination of SES’s O3b and new O3b mPOWER satellites, it is the only company that offers game-changing technology, providing scalable and affordable broadband across all of India with a level of guaranteed reliability and service flexibility that is a first in the industry.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IPS officer who resigned from job after 12 yrs to...

Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni named 'man of the year' by daily, women rights activists have this to say...

School Holidays In January 2024: Educational institutes to remain closed today

South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung stabbed in neck during visit to Busan

NIA scaled up crackdown on terror networks in 2023, conducted over 1000 raids

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE