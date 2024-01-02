Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio getting closer to rival Elon Musk’s superfast service, may soon launch new…

Mukesh Ambani’s son and chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, Akash Ambani demonstrated the upcoming satellite based internet service to PM Narendra Modi at the India Mobile Congress.

Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio has revolutionised the telecom sector in the country with the launch of affordable 5G plans and devices. Over the past few months, Jio has rolled out a range of products to cater the Indian masses. Reliance Jio internet is among the most used services in India and to boost the reach of high-speed internet, Akash Ambani is gearing up to launch superfast satellite broadband service like Elon Musk’s Starlink. The Ambani-owned satellite-based giga fiber service called JioSpaceFiber aims to provide high speed broadband services to previously inaccessible geographies within the country. Although the company has not officially revealed any update on the launch of the new service yet, a report by Economic Times revealed that Jio will soon receive landing rights and market access authorisations this month from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe).

Until now, a low earth orbit (LEO) satellite firm backed by Sunil Bharti Mittal has received necessary regulatory approvals from IN-SPACe. Mittal backed satellite firm OneWeb India has secured approval to launch Eutelsat OneWeb's commercial satellite broadband services in the country. For those who are unaware, it is necessary to get IN-SPACe approval, GMPCS licence and spectrum from DoT to offer satcom services in India.

Mukesh Ambani’s son and chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, Akash Ambani demonstrated the upcoming satellite based internet service to PM Narendra Modi at the India Mobile Congress.

Jio is partnering with SES to access the world’s latest in medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite technology, the only MEO constellation capable of delivering truly unique Gigabit, fiber-like services from space. With Jio having access to a combination of SES’s O3b and new O3b mPOWER satellites, it is the only company that offers game-changing technology, providing scalable and affordable broadband across all of India with a level of guaranteed reliability and service flexibility that is a first in the industry.