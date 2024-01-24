Akai 4K QLED Google TV series launched in India, to be sold via Reliance Digital at starting price of…

The TV gets all the Google TV capabilities that allows to stay connected with a range of google features.

Akai has launched new 4K QLED Google TV models in India at a starting price of Rs 24,999. The smart TVs are offered in different size options - 109cm (43), 127cm (50), 140cm (55), 165cm (65). The 4K QLED series will be available to customers at a starting price of Rs 24,999 at Reliance Digital.

As the name suggests, the new range of QLED TVs from Akai offer 4K resolution with vibrant colours and sharp imagery. Akai QLED TV boasts a slim, sleek and elegant design that not only enhances living space but also complements the technology within. The visual experience is enhanced with support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

The TV gets all the Google TV capabilities that allows to stay connected with a range of google features. Users can explore a galaxy of apps, games, and content from the new Akai QLED TV. With voice commands, you can control your TV with just a few words through your Remote, effortlessly switching between channels and adjusting settings.

Offering host of connectivity options, the 4K series comes with three HDMI 2.0 ports to connect set-top box, Blu Ray players and gaming console, along with two USB 3.0 port to connect hard drives and other USB devices. It accommodate devices like Soundbars, Receivers and set-top boxes. The customers can seamlessly cast content from the mobiles phones and connected devices to the QLED unit for ease of use and viewing pleasure from any device.