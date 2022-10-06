Airtel 5G Plus now available in THESE 8 cities: No new SIM, recharge required

Airtel 5G Plus

Bharti Airtel has launched the Airtel 5G Plus services in 8 cities across India. As the 5G network was officially launched by PM Narendra Modi on October 1 at India Mobile Congress (IMC 2022), telecom giant Airtel has announced that customers in 8 major cities can now use its 5G services. The cities that can use Airtel 5G Plus include Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi.

The company aims to spread the 5G network coverage in urban India by 2023, making this one of the fastest roll-outs.

Airtel 5G Plus promises to give massive speeds, best voice experience, and will work on all 5G smartphones. Customers can enjoy 5G services on their existing data plans until roll-out is complete. Users will not need a new SIM to use Airtel 5G Plus on their smartphone.

Airtel claims that the new 5G network will be 20 to 30 times higher speeds than today coupled with voice experience and super-fast call connect. Airtel 5G Plus network will also be kinder to the environment with its special power reduction solution.

Commenting on the launch, Gopal Vittal, Managing Director & CEO, Bharti Airtel said, “Airtel has been at the forefront of India’s telecom revolution for the last 27 years. Today marks one more step in our journey as we build out the finest network to deliver the best experience for our customers.”

“Our solution will therefore work on any 5G handset and the existing SIM that customers have. Our obsession on customer experience is now embellished with a 5G solution that is kinder to the environment. Airtel 5G Plus is all set to redefine the way people communicate, live, work, connect and play for years to come.” Vittal added.