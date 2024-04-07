Twitter
Sports

WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 2 full match card, date, start time, live streaming and more

The schedule of Night 2 is fully stacked with four titles being put on the line including the WWE Undisputed Championship in the main event.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 07, 2024, 05:56 PM IST

WWE's grandest stage, WrestleMania 40 will happen over two nights on April 6 and April 7. There will be 13 matches, including seven title fights. The schedule of Night 2 is fully stacked with four titles being put on the line including the WWE Undisputed Championship in the main event.

Many are excited about Cody Rhodes to face Roman Reigns for the  WWE Universal Heavyweight title in a 'Bloodline rules' match. 

Live streaming details

What time does WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 2 begin?

WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 2 will begin at 7 pm (ET) on April 7, Sunday (4:30 AM IST onwards on April 8, Monday in India).

Where will WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 2 take place?

The WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 2 will take place at the Lincoln Financial Field Stadium in Philadelphia, United States.

Where to watch the live telecast of the WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 2?

The WWE WrestleMania 40 night 2 live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports 1, and Sony Sports 3 channels in India.

Where to watch live streaming of the WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 2?

The WWE WrestleMania 40 night 2 live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website, as well as the JioTv app.

 WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 2 complete match card

- Six-Man Philadelphia Street Fight: The Pride (Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits) vs. The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar)

- AJ Styles vs. LA Knight

WWE United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton

WWE Women’s Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley

WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

 

 

