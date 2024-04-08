Twitter
WWE WrestleMania 40 Day 2 results and everything that happened as Cody Rhodes defeat Roman Reigns in main event

Cody Rhodes has ended the historic title reign of Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania XL Night 2 to win the WWE Universal Championship.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 08, 2024, 04:17 PM IST

WWE's grandest stage, WrestleMania 40 Night 2, started with a blockbuster WWE World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre, with CM Punk on commentary. McIntyre took an early lead with a powerful Claymore kick, ultimately defeating Rollins to claim the title. However, McIntyre's celebration was short-lived when Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract, seizing the title for himself.

In the second match, Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits easily defeated AOP and Karrion Kross.

In the third match, LA Knight defeated AJ Styles with his BFT finisher in a hard-hitting match.

In the US Championship Triple Threat match, Logan Paul defeated Randy Orton and Kevin Owens to retain his title despite interference from iShowspeed.

In the co-main event, Bayley won the WWE Women's Championship and successfullly defeated IYO SKY.

The main event stole the show as Cody Rhodes pinned Roman Reigns, ending his historic title reign. During the match, John Cena returned to WWE and delivered an Attitude Adjustment (AA) to Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, breaking the announcement table. The Rock made a surprise appearance and hit a Rock bottom on John Cena. The Shield Music played, Seth Rollins came with the chair. Roman hit a super man punch on him. The Undertaker then made a dramatic entrance, delivering a Chokeslam to The Rock. 

Roman hit the chair on Seth Rollins back. Roman looks for a spear, Cody hit three Cross Rhodes to dethrone Roman and won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. With this win, Cody Rhodes fulfilled a dream, paying tribute to his late father Dusty Rhodes.

