Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates list, past election results

Meet Bonita Rajpurohit, first transwoman to lead Hindi film, struggled to make ends meet, Ektaa Kapoor cast her when..

Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

IPL 2024: Female fan touches Rohit Sharma's feet; ex-MI captain wins hearts by giving his autograph - Watch

WWE WrestleMania 40 Day 1 results and everything that happened as Reigns, Rock defeat Rhodes-Rollins in main event

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates list, past election results

Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

IPL 2024: Female fan touches Rohit Sharma's feet; ex-MI captain wins hearts by giving his autograph - Watch

8 healthy vegetable juices for weight loss

Israel vs Iran: Which is more powerful?

Benefits of having early dinner

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

Shocking! Another Indian Student Dies In United States, Probe Underway: Indian Consulate In New York

West Bengal News: NIA Team Attacked in East Medinipur, Officer Injured, Vehicle Vandalized

Lalu Yadav Arrest Warrant: Big Blow To RJD Chief Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Bihar News

Meet Bonita Rajpurohit, first transwoman to lead Hindi film, struggled to make ends meet, Ektaa Kapoor cast her when..

Meet former beauty queen, who dated superstar, quit films to marry cricketer with two kids, was left heartbroken when...

AR Rahman reveals his core idea behind scoring music for Amar Singh Chamkila: 'You can't do stuff which is...'

HomeSports

Sports

WWE WrestleMania 40 Day 1 results and everything that happened as Reigns, Rock defeat Rhodes-Rollins in main event

Cody Rhodes will now going to face Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Heavyweight title on Night 2 in a 'Bloodline rules' match.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 07, 2024, 05:21 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

WWE's grandest stage, WrestleMania 40, started with a blockbuster WWE Women's World Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The match, titled 'Mami vs The Man,' was intense and full of action, with both wrestlers giving it their all. In the end, Rhea Ripley, successfully defended her title against Becky Lynch.

Next up was a six-man ladder match for the undisputed tag team titles. Despite the efforts of Finn Balor and Damien Priest from The Judgment Day, they lost their titles. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller claimed the SmackDown tag team titles, while R-Truth and Miz secured the Raw tag team championship.

In the third match, Rey Mysterio and Andrade won their tag team championship match against Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar, with Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson providing a crucial assist.

In the fourth match, titled 'Brother vs Brother', Jey Uso defeated Jimmy Uso. Jey made his entry alongside popular rapper Lil Wayne, while Jimmy came out alone.

It was a surprising upset in the next match as Sami Zayn became the new Intercontinental champion by defeating Gunther, ending his long-standing reign. The match saw Gunther dominate initially, but Sami turned the match towards the end, clinching the victory with consecutive 'helluva kicks.'

In the main event of Night 1, The Rock and Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match. Despite enduring a 'rock bottom' from Cody Rhodes, The Rock and Roman Reigns emerged victorious after a epic battle lasting almost an hour.

Following Night 1, Seth Rollins suffered a knee injury, affecting his upcoming title match against Drew McIntyre on Night 2. Cody Rhodes will now face Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Heavyweight title on Night 2 in a 'Bloodline rules' match.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Why Rajasthan Royals is wearing special all-pink jersey during IPL 2024 match against RCB?

RCB vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals

World Health Day 2024: Everyday mistakes that are putting your heart at risk

This actor ran away from home at 16, became TV and film star, worked in 25 films, then returned to college at 40

LSG vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement