WWE WrestleMania 40 Day 1 results and everything that happened as Reigns, Rock defeat Rhodes-Rollins in main event

Cody Rhodes will now going to face Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Heavyweight title on Night 2 in a 'Bloodline rules' match.

WWE's grandest stage, WrestleMania 40, started with a blockbuster WWE Women's World Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The match, titled 'Mami vs The Man,' was intense and full of action, with both wrestlers giving it their all. In the end, Rhea Ripley, successfully defended her title against Becky Lynch.

Next up was a six-man ladder match for the undisputed tag team titles. Despite the efforts of Finn Balor and Damien Priest from The Judgment Day, they lost their titles. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller claimed the SmackDown tag team titles, while R-Truth and Miz secured the Raw tag team championship.

R TRUTH IS TAG TEAM CHAMPION #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/9zqLYqhLXk s e t h futurafreeskyApril 7, 2024

In the third match, Rey Mysterio and Andrade won their tag team championship match against Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar, with Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson providing a crucial assist.

JASON KELCE AND LANE JOHNSON #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/vdg3vQnlJo Barstool Philly BarstoolPhillyApril 7, 2024

In the fourth match, titled 'Brother vs Brother', Jey Uso defeated Jimmy Uso. Jey made his entry alongside popular rapper Lil Wayne, while Jimmy came out alone.

It was a surprising upset in the next match as Sami Zayn became the new Intercontinental champion by defeating Gunther, ending his long-standing reign. The match saw Gunther dominate initially, but Sami turned the match towards the end, clinching the victory with consecutive 'helluva kicks.'

AND NEW IC CHAMPION



SAMI ZAYN #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/W7Xmq8sHgD s e t h futurafreesky April 7, 2024

In the main event of Night 1, The Rock and Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match. Despite enduring a 'rock bottom' from Cody Rhodes, The Rock and Roman Reigns emerged victorious after a epic battle lasting almost an hour.

Following Night 1, Seth Rollins suffered a knee injury, affecting his upcoming title match against Drew McIntyre on Night 2. Cody Rhodes will now face Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Heavyweight title on Night 2 in a 'Bloodline rules' match.