WWE star Braun Strowman wants to fight Salman Khan, play 'American monster' in Bollywood film | Exclusive

Braun Strowman talks to DNA about his India visit, Bollywood dreams, and more.

The Monster Among Men Braun Strowman was in India recently. The WWE star is currently on a break from wrestling due to a neck injury and his visit was part of the wrestling promotion’s efforts to reach out to and ‘thank’ fans from India. During his visit, the gentle giant sat down for a catch up with DNA, talking about all things ranging from butter chicken and Bollywood to his Indian fans.

When asked about what his favourite thing in India has been, Strowman replies ‘the people’. He says the warmth of the fans has won him over. “It’s really mind-blowing to see the response since I have stepped off the airplane. So many smiling faces, selfies, autographs, everything is amazing for a small town kid from North Carolina, just to see I have so many fans,” says the 40-year-old.

Standing 6-feet-8-inches and weighing 175 kg, Strowman is a legitimate giant, nicknamed the ‘monster’ in WWE. The wrestler feels he can capitalise on that reputation on screen too. When asked about his knowledge about Indian cinema, he says, “I know a little bit about it. In my last visit here, I was fortunate enough to do some stuff with Salman Khan. I am just waiting for somebody to give me a call and I’ll slide right into one of those Bollywood roles. I can be the American monster in India, and maybe fight him on screen.”

His visit to India was short and sweet and while there was a lot he did, there were some things he missed out on. Strowman tells us, “Everyone keeps telling me that I need to go and see the mountains. If we had an opportunity, I would have loved to see that. Unfortunately, we are not going to have any time to sneak out. But I definitely sampled some of the cuisine. I love the spicy Indian food, from butter chicken to tikkas. I don’t even know half the stuff that I eat but it’s all delicious.”

His injury may have given him some time to kick back and relax but the wrestler in him is itching to get back into the ring. Before signing off, he tells us his New Year resolution: “My goal for 2024 is getting back in the ring, getting medically cleared, and then getting back to doing what I love, and that is putting these hands on scared souls.”