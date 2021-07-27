Wrestler Vinesh Phogat misses flight to Tokyo from Frankfurt after overstaying her EU visa

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's journey to Tokyo for the ongoing Olympics was delayed after she missed her flight. Phogat missed her flight from Frankfurt to Tokyo after overstaying her European Union visa by one day, according to the news agency PTI.

"It was an oversight and something not done on purpose. Instead of 90 days as per her Schengen visa, it was calculated that she had been in the EU for 91 days after she landed in Frankfurt from Budapest," an IOA official was quoted by PTI as saying.

Phogat was training with her coach Woller Akos in Hungary ahead of the Olympic Games and was supposed to reach Tokyo by Tuesday night but was stopped at the Frankfurt Airport.

According to the IOA official, the matter was taken up by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) immediately and sorted after the Indian consulate in Frankfurt reached the Airport.

Vinesh Phogat will now land in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The reigning Asian Games and Commonwealth Games champion will be taking part in the 53kg category in freestyle wrestling.