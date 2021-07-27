Watch: Australian swimmer Kaylee McKeown says 'f*** yeah' on Live TV after winning Gold medal, mother comments

Sometimes, the excitement of a win in an Olympic event overpowers everything and you may not realise what you have said in the spur of the moment and where you have said it. Something similar transpired on Tuesday with the Australian swimmer Kaylee McKeown after she won the gold medal in the 100m backstroke event in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The 20-year old swimmer won the event by completing the race in 57.47 seconds leaving behind Canada's Kylie Masse and America's Regan Smith with a margin of 0.25 seconds and 0.58 seconds respectively.

Ecstatic McKeown was asked by Australia's Channel 7 if she would like to say something to her mother and sister, after clinching the gold medal, as her family has gone through a tough time lately with the death of her father from brain cancer last year, she replied by saying 'F*** yeah!" followed by 'Oh s**t', after she realised immediately that she used a cuss word on Live Television.

Kaylee McKeown drops the F Bomb right next to the Seebohm #Swimming #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/hj6P32uBVV July 27, 2021

While McKeown couldn't control her emotions, her mother, Sharon ensured that she will keep her in check. Talking to Australian media later, she said, "Swearing on TV! I will have to have a word to her later."

McKeown, however, wasn't much bothered about her mother's response when she got to know what Sharon said saying that she might be her mother's favourite for a little while after the gold medal win.