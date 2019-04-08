WrestleMania 35: John Cena makes surprise return as The Doctor of Thugonomics - Watch

WWE WrestleMania 2019: WWE fans got a big surprise as John Cena made an unscheduled return to the ring at WrestleMania 35. However, Cena did not appear in ususal avatar but made his entry as his former gimmick 'The Doctor of Thuganomics'.

Cena appeared as 'The Doctor of Thuganomics' during a sagement with Elias. He interrupted Elias' singing and then delivered a freestyle rap insulting him. He then finished him off with an 'FU'.

"This means #WalkWithElias? Nah, I'm not really feelin' it. Because without the guitar, what it really means is Wasted Wrestling Experiment."#WrestleMania @JohnCena pic.twitter.com/7qddPz9raI — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019

John Cena has undergone a handful of gimmick changes throughout his career, but it was the 'The Doctor of Thuganomics' character that saw him rise from mid-card talent to WWE Champion - and the face of the wrestling industry.

As 'The Doctor of Thuganomics' Cena performed freestyle rap, wore backwards hats and metal chains. The gimmick was extremely popular with the WWE Universe.

It has been over a decade since the 16-time World Champion went by the this character.