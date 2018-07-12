Headlines

Sports

Sports

Wimbledon 2018: Watch- Rafael Nadal shows pure class in touching moment with Juan Martin del Potro after epic match

Rafael Nadal and Juan Martin del Potro battled for 4 hours and 48 minutes.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 12:03 PM IST

It was a case of down but definitely not out as a Rafael Nadal kept fighting to make it to the Wimbledon semi-finals with a pulsating 7-5 6-7(7) 4-6 6-4 6-4 over Juan Martin del Potro.

Nadal kept picking himself off a slippery and dusty Centre Court surface and stood tall in the end as he triumphed over the Argentine in four hours and 48 minutes. 

It was Juan Martin del Potro who slumped to his knees and lay flat on the grass after the last point. Nadal, in a moment of pure class, cut his celebrations short to cross the net and hug his rival.

It was a perfect moment to end the duel that has seen both the players produce many moments of magic. 

Next up for the Spaniard is a blockbuster last four showdown with Novak Djokovic. 

Incidently, the Nadal versus Del Potro match lasted exactly the same length as Rafa's win against Roger Federer in the 2008 final. 

 

Defending champion Roger Federer was sensationally knocked out by South African Kevin Anderson on Wednesday. 

As Nadal battled against Del Potro, it seemed as if the grasscourt major would lose its top two seeds as Argentine Del Potro took a two-sets-to-one lead.

It was not as if Nadal was playing badly as he had lost only nine points on serve before heading into the ninth game of the second set.But just before that game started, Federer's shock demise was flashed up on the giant on-court scoreboard and it was as if that threw the Spaniard off his stride and he fluffed his lines to drop his serve.

After Nadal squandered four set points in the third set tiebreak, with a double fault on one of them, Del Potro made him pay as he pounced on his first chance to raise the prospect of another astonishing upset on day nine of the championships.

But the second seed stayed alive by taking the fourth set before the gripping drama continued in an electrifying deciding set in which both players were left diving after volleys and slipping over as they chased after blinding winners.

Nadal ended the four hour and 48 minute thriller with a backhand volley winner past a lunging Del Potro who ended the contest lying flat on his stomach.

