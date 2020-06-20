Watford vs Leicester City, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

Headlines

This actress lost her leg at 16, was unemployed for 7 years, had given up on life, later became TV's most popular vamp

Ayushmann Khurrana gets emotional after Dream Girl 2 success: 'I wish my father could...'

What businesses of Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 16.51 trillion company are run by Akash, Isha and Anant?

Isha Ambani led Reliance Retail invested Rs 82,646 crore in last 2 years, opened 3300 stores last year

After Chandrayaan-3, ISRO set to launch Aditya-L1 spacecraft for solar mission on Sept 2

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

This actress lost her leg at 16, was unemployed for 7 years, had given up on life, later became TV's most popular vamp

Ayushmann Khurrana gets emotional after Dream Girl 2 success: 'I wish my father could...'

7 superfoods to cure iron deficiency

Health benefits of cinnamon tea

Weight loss: 7 Probiotic foods for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan's Shadab Khan strongly reacts to Ajit Agarkar's 'Virat Kohli' remark

ISRO Chief Gives Major Update On Chandrayaan 3 And Gaganyaan Mission

Watch: Pragati Maidan In Delhi Illuminates Ahead Of G20 Summit

Ayushmann Khurrana gets emotional after Dream Girl 2 success: 'I wish my father could...'

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

This actress lost her leg at 16, was unemployed for 7 years, had given up on life, later became TV's most popular vamp

HomeSports

Sports

Watford vs Leicester City, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

WAT vs LEI Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Watford vs Leicester City Dream11 Team Player List, WAT Dream11 Team Player List, LEI Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Premier League, Watford vs Leicester City Head to Head

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 20, 2020, 03:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Relegation-threatened Watford face the Leicester City challenge in the Premier League 2019-20 fixture.

Watford have won three successive matches against Leicester in their home ground and will be looking to ride on the momentum in the upcoming game.

 

 

When and where to watch Watford vs Leicester City

Where and when is the Watford vs Leicester City Premier League match being played?

The Watford vs Leicester City, Premier League match will be played on June 20, 2020, at Vicarage Road.

 

What time does the Watford vs Leicester City, Premier League match begin?

The Watford vs Leicester City match will begin at 05:00 PM IST on Saturday. 

 

Where to watch Watford vs Leicester City, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Watford vs Leicester City live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India. 

 

How and where to watch online Watford vs Leicester City live streaming?

The Watford vs Leicester City live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

 

Watford vs Leicester City: Predicted Starting XIs 

Watford: Foster; Femenia, Kabasele, Cathcart, Masina; Hughes, Capoue; Sarr, Doucoure, Pereyra; Deeney

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Justin, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Perez, Tielemans, Ndidi, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

This actor struggled for 10 years, his on-screen death was mourned by nation, he received fans' letters written in blood

Heartwarming click: 'Legend and her son' pic of R Praggnanandhaa and mom sweeps the internet

Remember this Sachin, Dravid, Ganguly teammate? He married Bollywood star’s sis, built multi-crore business

Expensive things owned by Neeraj Chopra: Mustang GT, Range Rover, multi-crore brand deals and more

'PM Modi gave new speed, energy to India's space mission': Amit Shah

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE