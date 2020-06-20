Watford vs Leicester City, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

WAT vs LEI Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Watford vs Leicester City Dream11 Team Player List, WAT Dream11 Team Player List, LEI Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Premier League, Watford vs Leicester City Head to Head

Relegation-threatened Watford face the Leicester City challenge in the Premier League 2019-20 fixture.

Watford have won three successive matches against Leicester in their home ground and will be looking to ride on the momentum in the upcoming game.

When and where to watch Watford vs Leicester City

Where and when is the Watford vs Leicester City Premier League match being played?

The Watford vs Leicester City, Premier League match will be played on June 20, 2020, at Vicarage Road.

What time does the Watford vs Leicester City, Premier League match begin?

The Watford vs Leicester City match will begin at 05:00 PM IST on Saturday.

Where to watch Watford vs Leicester City, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Watford vs Leicester City live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online Watford vs Leicester City live streaming?

The Watford vs Leicester City live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Watford vs Leicester City: Predicted Starting XIs

Watford: Foster; Femenia, Kabasele, Cathcart, Masina; Hughes, Capoue; Sarr, Doucoure, Pereyra; Deeney

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Justin, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Perez, Tielemans, Ndidi, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy.