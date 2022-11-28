Watch: Woman from Argentina wears tricolor at FIFA World Cup, Here's why

Argentina fan with Indian tricolor

The ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar has drawn thousands of fans from across the world, irrespective of whether or not their country is playing in the tournament. Fans of the Indian team and the country are no different.

From decorating walls of houses with flags of countries partaking in the FIFA World Cup 2022 being held in Qatar to doing havan at temples for their favourite teams, people have taken the football frenzy to the next level.

However, amid the entire clangour, one woman from Argentina has gone viral among desi netizens. Leti Estevez was seen carrying the Indian national flag in a video shared by Yadil M Iqbal, a football fan from Kerala. In the clip shared by Iqbal on his Instagram, Estevez was seen holding the tricolour.

The clip starts with Iqbal explaining to Estevez how Indians love the Argentine football team and especially Lionel Messi. The clip was shot in Qatar where Iqbal went to experience the World Cup.

The video also disclosed that Estevez wanted to wear the tricolour as she was taken aback by the love Indians had for her country. “Divided by nation united by football. Thank you @leticiaestevez for loving our nation,” read the caption.

With over 219k likes, the video has gone viral. People thanked Iqbal for sharing the wonderful video and wrote about how football is indeed one game that unites nations.

The comment section saw a lot of Indians appreciating Iqbal for spreading the culture of Indian football on the biggest stage. A viewer noted, “The best stage to express our culture and our quality. Lots of people United for the World Cup. Show them your best bro.” Another person lauded, “You nailed it, man.”