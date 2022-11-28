WWE Survivor Series War Games: Sami Zayn proves his loyalty to the bloodline as they beat Kevin Owens team

WWE Survivor Series War Games

WWE Survivor Series WarGames ended with a familiar vision: The Bloodline celebrating a victory. Roman Reigns' team won a decisive WarGames victory on Saturday thanks almost entirely to Sami Zayn, who was feeling very Ucey indeed. Zayn stopped longtime friend Kevin Owens from pinning Reigns, then lowblowed Owens, leading directly to The Bloodline's victory. It was the second of two

READ: IPL 2023: Cameron Green confirms his participation for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League

WarGames matches of the night: The first, which opened the show, saw a returning Becky Lynch win for Bianca Belair's team.

The match of the night was the triple threat bout for the United States Championship, in which Austin Theory pinned Seth Rollins to win the gold. Theory was the sole new champion of the night, as Ronda Rousey successfully defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Shotzi.

Finn Balor versus AJ Styles was, as you'd expect, also a highlight. Styles won a great clash, pinning Balor after a Phenomenal Forearm. Hopefully, it leads to a rematch.

The focus going into WarGames' main event is Sami Zayn's loyalty to The Bloodline. On Friday's SmackDown, Zayn's longtime friend Kevin Owens encouraged Zayn to turn on The Bloodline before The Bloodline turns on him. That posed the question: Was Sami Zayn a true Honorary Uce, or would he realign with old friend Owens?

READ: Brazil vs Switzerland Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for BRA vs SWZ in FIFA World Cup 2022, match 31

The answer at Survivor Series: Sami Zayn is Bloodline through and through. He hit Owens with a lowblow and then a Helluva Kick, securing the win for The Bloodline.