Brazil vs Switzerland Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for BRA vs SWZ in FIFA World Cup 2022, match 31

Brazil during FIFA World Cup game

Favourties Brazil face off against Switzerland in a crucial Group G clash in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 on Monday. Brazil could seal qualification into the next round with a win after their 2-0 win over Serbia. Meanwhile, Switzerland could also qualify should they beat Brazil, courtesy of their 1-0 win vs Cameroon.

Star striker Neymar injured his ankle while being tackled by Serbian defender Nikola Milenkovic. Reports suggest that Brazil will be without Neymar for the entire group stage and that the PSG striker will only be available from the round of 16.

It will be interesting to see how Brazil fares without one of their most prolific players. However, Brazil has enough depth in its squad to sweep aside Switzerland. Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior and Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli could replace Neymar in Brazil’s starting XI.

Although less impressive, Switzerland's 1-0 victory over Cameroon was just as significant. Any of the sides getting a result in this fixture not only will make the entry to the knockout stage but also will be a strong contender to finish the group as a leader.

Brazil vs Switzerland Dream11 Team – BEL vs MOR Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper: Alisson

Defenders: Eder Militao, Rodriguez, Akanji

Midfielders: Xhaka, Paqueta, Raphinha, Vinicius, Shaqiri

Strikers: Richarlison, Embolo

Brazil vs Switzerland predicted playing lineup

Brazil Predicted XI: Alisson; Eder Militao, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Fred, Paqueta; Raphinha, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior

Switzerland Predicted XI: Sommer; Widmer; Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka, Sow; Shaqiri, Embolo, Vargas